Klay Thompson did Steph Curry’s own celebration right in front of him during homecoming
By Quinn Everts
Was there any doubt that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would take some friendly jabs at each other in their first game as opponents? If there was any doubt, it was vanquished quickly on Tuesday night. After Klay Thompson hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, he broke out a familiar move — his old teammate and friend Steph Curry's signature "shimmy" dance.
Steph couldn't help but laugh at Klay's lighthearted pettiness, and despite some trash-talking throughout the game, there's obviously still a lot of love between the two future Hall-of-Famers. It's hard not to have respefct for someone you found so much success with. Is there also a little bitterness on both sides that Klay's magical run with Golden State came to an end, rather than Golden State's Big 3 playing out their careers together? Maybe. But any tension is clearly far outweighed by a lasting mutual respect.
Klay Thompson's return lives up to the hype
A highly-anticipated NBA game living up to the hype is hard to do, so when a game does thrill as much as we expected, there's a high chance that game becomes an instant classic. Klay Thompson's return to Golden State last night became an instant classic for a few reasons.
Of course, the game itself was riveting; Steph Curry hit a dagger three-pointer and then screamed into a TNT camera, Draymond Green made some astounding defensive plays down the stretch and Klay Thompson hit six 3-pointers in his return to The Bay.
Golden State, somehow, refuses to die. The Warriors are now 9-2 after beating Dallas with a lot of winnable games up next on the docket. Klay Thompson wasn't the "problem" in Golden State, but so far, a restructured roster is working wonders in Golden State. Sometimes it's best to move on — but dancing at your old friend's expense will always be funny.