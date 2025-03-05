Knicks 3-point shooting never made it back from All-Star Break

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams in the NBA with a starting lineup where every player can shoot from 3. But while the modern NBA thrives on perimeter shooting, the Knicks are caught in a confusing paradox — they attempt the third-fewest 3s in the league (28th) but rank eighth in 3-point percentage.

This suggests a clear problem: the Knicks aren’t taking enough 3s despite being efficient when they do. And since the All-Star break, their perimeter defense and shooting efficiency have cratered, exposing a major flaw in their quest for playoff success.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Thibodeau’s system vs. the modern NBA

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has built a reputation as a defensive mastermind, but his offensive approach remains out of sync with today’s pace-and-space era.

While teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have embraced volume 3-point shooting, the Knicks continue to rely on a slower, inside-out approach — one that can be effective but often puts them at a disadvantage against elite teams.

That flaw has been exposed post-All-Star break, as New York has struggled to defend the perimeter (allowing opponents to outshoot them from deep) and make their threes.

Who’s struggling for the Knicks?

Before the All-Star break, seven Knicks shot above 35 percent from 3. Now? Just three remain.

Here’s how some key players have fared since the break:



Karl-Anthony Towns: 43.8% → 30.8%

Jalen Brunson: 39.7% → 33.3% (4-for-18 in last two games)

Mikal Bridges: *Nine-percentage-point drop, only one 35%+ game in last five

Bridges’ struggles are especially concerning, given the five first-round picks the Knicks traded for him. His inability to consistently knock down shots has put the Knicks in unnecessary crunch-time scenarios.

Meanwhile, two players have bucked the trend. Landry Shamet's increased touches off the bench have resulted in him hitting at least one 3 per game. OG Anunoby continues to maintain efficiency, earning himself more offensive opportunities to give his team the edge in tight affairs.

While Anunoby’s two-way consistency is a bright spot, it’s clear that the Knicks’ core players must regain their rhythm for New York to stay competitive.

Can the Knicks rebound on their road trip?

There’s a silver lining: New York still ranks higher in 3-point percentage than any opponent on their current five-game road trip.

But practicing 3s and hitting them under pressure are two different things. If the Knicks want to stay among the East’s elite, they'll have to encourage more 3-point attempts from their best shooters, improve their perimeter defense to avoid being outgunned, and find a consistent rhythm before playoff time.

With the postseason approaching, the Knicks’ 3-point strategy could be the deciding factor between a deep playoff run or an early exit.