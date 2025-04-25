The Knicks accomplished the one things fans had begged for in Game 3

Turns out when you give one of the best shooting big men in NBA history enough touches in a playoff game, good things happen — and Knicks fans don't lose their minds. Shocking, right?

In Game 3, the New York Knicks righted their Game 2 wrong by doing the simplest thing: giving Karl-Anthony Towns the basketball.

After attempting just 11 shots in Game 2 — and zero in the entire fourth quarter — Towns wasted no time in making his presence felt. He took his first shot just 23 seconds into the game, then dropped 11 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter alone, surpassing his entire Game 2 scoring total of 10.

But it wasn’t just KAT’s aggression — it was the electricity inside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit, hosting its first home playoff game in 17 years, came in riding high after stealing Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. Momentum? Fully theirs. Series tied. Crowd buzzing.

Then came the turning point.

A late first-quarter dust-up between Mitchell Robinson and Paul Reed turned the game on its head. From that moment forward, this wasn’t just basketball — it was a battle of iron. The series narrative of toughness finally took center stage.

From P.J. Tucker’s veteran energy to Malik Beasley chirping at Jalen Brunson, both teams embraced the mental game. But the Knicks leaned in harder — and took over.

New York went on a 25–6 run to close the second quarter, building a 13-point halftime lead and never looking back. Towns led with 17 by the break, Mikal Bridges added 10, and OG Anunoby quietly owned the night with 18 points on 60 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s bravado? Gone. The team that’s talked more trash than anyone in the playoffs suddenly had nothing to say.

Why? Well...

Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren continued their early foul trouble struggles.

Cade Cunningham logged his fifth straight game with five or more turnovers.

And J.B. Bickerstaff spent more time working the refs than adjusting his game plan.

The Knicks didn't learn anything new — they just finally played like themselves

This wasn’t a revelation — it was a reminder. Jalen Brunson going 4-of-6 in the fourth quarter is exactly why he’s Clutch Player of the Year. Brunson and Towns became the first Knicks duo to each score 30+ in a playoff game since Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell in 1999. Four Knicks (Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges) scored 20+—the first time that’s happened in a playoff game since 1972.

That’s not just basketball. That’s history.

The Knicks didn’t just win Game 3 — they made a statement. And now, they have a chance to shift this series permanently in Game 4.

Knicks fans have one request: Bring the same energy. Keep feeding KAT. Let Brunson close. Make this team impossible to stop.

Because if Game 3 was any indication, this series might be over before Detroit even knows what hit them.