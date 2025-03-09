The Knicks biggest problem has been obvious the whole time 

The 2024-25 season was poised to be a big year for the New York Knicks.

Building off the hype of last season, many pegged them as potential title contenders.

While they mainly lived up to some of the expectations, significant issues are beginning to surface, leaving fans to wonder if this team can get the job done come postseason time.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy!

It's going down hill fast for the Knicks

The Knicks are 40-23 following their embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are on a three-game losing streak and are dealing with some injuries to all players.

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is out for at least two weeks after rolling his ankle in their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The issue with that is how reliant New York is on Brunson. Add in another ailment to one of their big men, and New York is toast.

Center Mitchell Robinson has also spent most of the season dealing with a left ankle injury. This is a big blow for a team struggling to find consistency, already dealing with depth issues, and failing to exert itself over other top teams throughout the league.

The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade. These moves, on paper, should have set them up for title contention. However, they sacrificed several pivotal rotational players that made them so formidable last season, and the lack of depth is beginning to show.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history of overplaying his players from his time in Chicago with the Bulls which was a n issue for the Knick during the playoffs last season.

Despite their ongoing issues, the Knicks are still a threat to the two top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

It seems that with a little luck, things can turn their way; however, they would need to get Brunson back in order to make something happen.