Knicks face dangerous twist with Celtics missing Jayson Tatum

The New York Knicks are heading into TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. A Celtics team that’s blown multiple 15-point leads to the Knicks in three of the four games now returns to Boston in search of their first home-court win of the series.

Except this time, the Celtics are doing it without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum’s Game 4 injury — a torn Achilles sustained in the fourth quarter — has sidelined him indefinitely. Playing without Tatum isn’t entirely unfamiliar territory for the Celtics, as they went 8-2 in the 10 games he missed during the regular season. Earlier in the playoffs, when Tatum sat out Game 2 against the Orlando Magic due to a wrist bone bruise, Boston still managed a nine-point victory.

The Celtics have their backs to the wall and the incentive to leave nothing on the table — not just in regard to their effort and intensity. This is the game for them to break out any new sets on strange lineup looks they haven't shown opponents regularly this year. This team won't just be the same Celtics, minus Tatum. Knowing he won't be back for the playoffs, could make them take an entirely different approach.

However, there’s one crucial factor to consider: the Knicks aren’t the Magic, nor are they any of the other 10 teams Boston faced without Tatum in the regular season. In fact, the Knicks will be the only team the Celtics face without Tatum that has recorded more than 44 regular-season wins. Regular-season success might not guarantee playoff wins, but the Knicks are proving to be a different challenge altogether.

Game 5 Strategy: Knicks vs. Celtics

This game isn’t so much about how the Celtics should approach the Knicks — as New York has proven unpredictable — but rather how the Knicks should approach the depleted Celtics. Offensively, Boston’s numbers are unlikely to change much. Their offensive rating hovers around 119, with nearly identical 3-point shooting percentages with or without Tatum. Surprisingly, the rebounding numbers are better without him (48.4) than with him (44.9).

The Celtics expected lineup

The starting lineup is expected to see a dip in both offensive and defensive output, but Boston’s depth remains formidable. Based on Game 2, the projected starters are Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Al Horford. In that setup, Jaylen Brown took on a more prominent role, scoring 36 points while attacking the rim and hitting 3s efficiently.

A major variable will be the status of Kristaps Porziņģis, who is expected to start for the first time this series despite dealing with a mystery illness that has impacted his stamina. Coach Joe Mazzulla may have to extend Porziņģis’ minutes, even though he’s struggled to dominate against the Knicks’ smaller lineups, averaging just five points per game in the second round.

X-Factors: Hart vs. Pritchard

The game may come down to the contributions from role players. For Boston, Payton Pritchard has shown flashes, scoring in double digits in three of the four games and hitting multiple 3s. If the Celtics’ shooting stalls, Pritchard’s ability to spark the offense could be crucial.

For New York, the spotlight is on Josh Hart. His two best games of the series have come at TD Garden, including a career playoff high of 23 points in Game 2 on 60% shooting. Hart’s aggressive drives and knack for challenging bigs make him a constant threat to Boston’s defense.

This is a must-win for the Knicks

If Game 4 was critical for New York, Game 5 requires the same mindset. The Knicks are not just aiming to remain undefeated on the road in these playoffs — they know that closing out a series on an opponent’s floor requires a killer instinct. To inch closer to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, the Knicks must finish the job with authority.