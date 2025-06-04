Knicks fans are dreading this disastrous Thibs replacement

The New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau — just weeks after their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years — might not have been on anyone’s offseason bingo card. The move has left the fanbase split, debating whether Thibodeau’s success over the past five seasons is outweighed by his heavy-handed use of the starting lineup and underutilization of the bench.

But while the head coaching vacancy is undeniably important, it’s not the primary concern flooding Knicks fans' timelines. Instead, attention has zeroed in on one internal candidate whose surname is as familiar as it is polarizing: Rick Brunson.

Brunson, who joined the Knicks' coaching staff in 2022, has served as an assistant and a secondary voice behind the scenes — coincidentally (or not) after his son, Jalen Brunson, signed with the team. While his presence has offered support to both the coaching staff and his son, fans are now adamant about one thing: Rick Brunson should not be in consideration for the head coaching job.

While some have floated his name as a potential successor due to his coaching experience and internal familiarity, Knicks fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) with a united stance. The message is clear — and blunt:

Knicks fans would like to see Rick Brunson follow Thibs out the door

Another user took to Twitter to say "Serious assistant coaches must be considered, not f***ing Rick Brunson and Mo Cheeks."

In addition to coaching concerns, many are resurfacing Brunson’s 2015 legal history, in which he faced allegations of sexual assault, sexual abuse, aggravated battery, and domestic battery. Though Brunson was acquitted of all charges and later stated his intent to “restore his name,” the case has understandably stirred renewed skepticism now that his name is floating in head coaching discussions.

Brunson played nine NBA seasons across eight different franchises, including a brief stint with the Knicks, and has since carved out a career as an assistant coach. He worked under Tom Thibodeau during two of Thibs' three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and again with the Knicks during their recent resurgence.

Still, despite his coaching tenure, the optics of nepotism, his controversial legal past, and lack of head coaching experience make him an unlikely and unfavorable candidate in the eyes of the public.

As of now, the reported frontrunners to take over include Michael Malone, Johnnie Bryant, and former Villanova legend Jay Wright — three names with far more coaching pedigree and less baggage. For a franchise on the cusp of real contention, the next hire needs to galvanize — not divide — the fanbase and locker room.

When the Knicks make their final decision — and how fans respond — remains to be seen. But if there's one thing fans agree on, it's this:

Rick Brunson should not be next in line.