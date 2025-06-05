Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau: Every behind-the-scenes detail that's been revealed

The New York Knicks’ decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau has sparked a wave of confusion, debate, and reflection across the NBA. Thibodeau, who brought the franchise back to relevance with four playoff appearances in five years and a long-awaited return to the Eastern Conference Finals, is now out of a job.

While his tenure reignited a dormant franchise, questions about his coaching style, lineup decisions, and adaptability lingered throughout. With the dust still settling, here’s a breakdown of the pivotal moments that led to Thibodeau’s departure.

May 31, 2025: Knicks eliminated in Game 6 by the Indiana Pacers

Facing elimination in Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Knicks battled the Pacers in a tense first half. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges stood out early, providing a spark against Indiana’s frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. But after halftime, history repeated itself — Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin dominated as the Pacers pulled away with a convincing 125-108 victory, ending New York’s season one win short of a Game 7.

Critics quickly pointed fingers at Thibodeau’s in-game adjustments. Questions swirled around his drop coverage defensive scheme, inconsistent bench rotations, and reluctance to adapt. Still, many assumed Thibodeau’s job was safe — especially after a strong show of support from Brunson postgame.

June 3, 2025: Knicks officially fire Tom Thibodeau

At 2:39 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news: Tom Thibodeau had been relieved of his duties. Just three days after the Knicks’ elimination, team president Leon Rose and owner James Dolan decided it was time for a new voice in the locker room — someone to elevate New York from a contender to a Finals-caliber team.

The shocking decision sent shockwaves through the league, generating buzz not seen since the Luka Dončić trade to the Lakers. But the story didn’t stop there.

June 3, 2025: The coaching search begins

Within hours of the announcement, speculation ran wild. Names like Michael Malone, Taylor Jenkins, and Mike Brown surfaced as logical successors — all experienced coaches with postseason pedigrees.

But one name rose above the rest: Jay Wright.

The former Villanova head coach, who led the Wildcats to two national titles in 2016 and 2018, has longstanding ties to several current Knicks — Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. On paper, he’s the perfect cultural and developmental fit. However, Wright has consistently declined NBA opportunities since stepping away from coaching in 2022.

That skepticism was reinforced when CBS analyst Seth Davis weighed in.

June 3, 2025: Details emerge that players were involved in the exit decision

At 4:01 p.m., Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that this wasn’t a typical exit interview. According to Begley, the Knicks reviewed not just players — but Thibodeau and his staff as well, inviting only “top players” to participate in the process.

It’s safe to assume that Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart were part of the discussions. While no one has spoken publicly, the silence from the players has been deafening. One player who might’ve played a larger role than expected is Bridges, who earlier in the season openly questioned the overuse of starters in Thibodeau’s rotation.

Meanwhile, Towns’ defensive struggles, particularly in Game 6, may have further contributed to growing internal doubts about the team’s current direction under Thibs.

June 3, 2025: Michael Malone rumors shut down

Later that evening at 6:29 p.m., the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy tweeted:

"You can forget about Michael Malone as a replacement for Tom Thibodeau. Not going to happen."

The tweet left fans uncertain if this was sourced or speculative, but Bondy’s long-standing credibility as a Knicks reporter gave the statement weight. Many have pointed out philosophical similarities between Malone and Thibodeau — both are known for leaning heavily on veterans and limiting opportunities for young talent.

June 4, 2025: Ime Udoka also off the table

At 12:30 p.m., The Athletic’s Kelly Iko dismissed rumors linking Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka to New York. Per Iko:

“HOU has no interest in entertaining that, a team source told The Athletic. Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason.”

Udoka, who helped revamp Houston’s culture, will remain in the West for now.

June 4, 2025: Johnnie Bryant re-emerges as a candidate

Just 10 minutes later, Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns had hired Jordan Ott as their next head coach, passing over Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant, who was one of two finalists.

This development has reopened the door for a potential reunion between Bryant and the Knicks. A former assistant under Thibodeau, Bryant is highly respected across the league for his player development skills and rapport with stars. If the Knicks are seeking continuity with a fresh perspective, Bryant could be the leading internal candidate.

While Thibodeau’s firing may have been shocking in timing, the signs were there: philosophical friction, a stagnant offense, and internal pressure to develop depth. The Knicks now find themselves in a familiar place — searching for the right voice to lead a talented, win-now roster.

One thing is certain: this next hire will define the next chapter of Leon Rose’s front office regime.