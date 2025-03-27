Knicks flunk last minute playoff test with brutal loss to the Clippers

The past few games for Knicks fans have been unsettling, to say the least. A pair of ugly losses to struggling teams (Spurs and Hornets) raised concerns, while back-to-back wins over the Wizards and Mavericks provided only temporary relief.

The common denominator? None of those teams are true playoff threats.

Then came the Los Angeles Clippers, the Knicks' first real test in weeks. Despite a strong first half, New York ultimately fell 126-113 at Madison Square Garden — a loss that exposed the growing cracks in their foundation.

A promising start for the Knicks, then a familiar collapse

For a moment, the Knicks looked sharp. Even without Jalen Brunson, their offense clicked early, thanks to Cameron Payne and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York attacked the Clippers’ defense, taking advantage of miscommunications and finding open looks.

At halftime, Payne and Towns had 15 points each, keeping the Knicks competitive.

Then, it all unraveled.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Payne rolled his ankle, forcing him out for the remainder of the game. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden smelled blood. They took over in the third quarter, exposing the Knicks’ perimeter defense and isolating rookie Tyler Kolek, whose defensive struggles continue to be a liability.

With Payne out, the Knicks had to lean on Delon Wright, a fourth-string point guard, in the fourth quarter. The offense stalled, the defense crumbled, and New York ran out of gas once again.

The Knicks depth problem is real

There’s a valid argument that this loss isn’t worth overreacting to — after all, the Knicks were missing key pieces:

Jalen Brunson (foot)

Miles McBride (groin)

Mitchell Robinson (recovery management)

Cameron Payne (ankle, in-game injury)

But that doesn’t erase a glaring issue: New York’s depth is a serious concern.

The Knicks mustered just 12 bench points, a brutal reminder that when the starters aren’t dominant, there’s little backup support. This isn’t just a one-game issue — it’s been a recurring theme in recent weeks.

Even if Brunson and others return before the playoffs, the Knicks can’t afford to keep banking on his heroics every night.

10 games left — What’s the solution?

With just 10 games remaining, the Knicks have two choices:

Find a way to generate momentum before the playoffs.

Tread water and hope their full roster is healthy in time.

Given the injuries and fatigue, the latter may be the reality Knicks fans have to accept. But if they want to prove they’re more than just a middle-of-the-pack playoff team, they need to show some fight — starting now.