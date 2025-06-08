Knicks front office won't get their coaching wish, and that's a good thing

The New York Knicks are casting a wide net in search of their next head coach following their decision to dismiss Tom Thibodeau. However, one thing has become abundantly clear: They want someone with experience.

New York is relentlessly searching for a seasoned Thibodeau replacement, reportedly expressing interest in several options who are already spoken for. One of the names mentioned has been Jason Kidd, who currently leads the Dallas Mavericks. Alas, despite their infatuation with the Hall of Fame point guard, recent intel from NBA insider Marc Stein suggests the Knicks must prepare to pivot.

The Mavericks are getting in the way of the Knicks' Jason Kidd pursuit, and that's okay

Per Stein, "well-placed observers" have said Dallas will deny New York permission to interview Kidd, if a request is made ($). So, while the Knicks had plans to poach the frontman, the Mavericks are ostensibly resistant to letting him explore other opportunities. Albeit an unfortunate development for the Eastern Conference runner-ups, it takes two to tango, though this isn't the worst outcome.

While Kidd is "at the top of New York's wish list" and hypothetically checks a lot of boxes, there are plenty of other qualified candidates. Hiring him would require sending outgoing assets to the Mavericks, considering Dallas signed its coach to a multi-year contract extension in May 2024. The Knicks sorely lack tradeable draft equity after mortgaging their future for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges last summer; doing this further depletes them.

Knicks would have to forfeit assets to hire Jason Kidd

Kidd would profile as an intriguing addition for several reasons, including his leadership and tactical acumen on the sidelines. He guided the Mavericks to an improbable Finals run in 2023-24, showcasing the ability not only to maximize a roster but to unlock a group. Moreover, the 52-year-old's playing career ended with the Knicks, so there are organizational ties here. Yet, if you're New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose, does giving up valuable team-building resources for him sound worthwhile?

As it stands, the Knicks are hard-pressed to make personnel upgrades, which probably factored into their decision to relieve Thibodeau of his duties. Knowing they're hard-pressed to make wholesale changes, the front office opted to bring in a new voice. Regardless, it doesn't seem like Kidd will be the heir apparent in New York, and that's fine.

Notably, Kidd isn't the only coach the Knicks may have their eyes on that they won't get a chance to speak with. Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets has been identified as another potential target. But like the Mavericks, the latter's employer "has no interest in entertaining" the idea.