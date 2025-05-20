New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers.

It’s starting to feel less like a playoff series and more like a main-event prizefight — and no, not just because Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton crossed paths in a WWE ring at Madison Square Garden.

This isn't a new rivalry. This is a feud decades in the making.

The Knicks have dropped their last three postseason matchups to Indiana, two of which came in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Go back even further, and you’ll find their heartbreaking six-game loss to the Pacers in the 2000 Conference Finals — the last time New York made it that far.

For some, Indiana still isn’t a team that strikes fear. Last year, they beat a Giannis-less Bucks team in five, then squeaked by a Knicks squad patched together with gum and glue. When they finally ran into a fully healthy Celtics team in the ECF, they collapsed under the weight of blown fourth-quarter leads and were swept out of the postseason.

Fast forward to now — and it’s déjà vu.

The Pacers again cruised past Milwaukee (this time, minus Damian Lillard), then got through a Cleveland team without Darius Garland. But standing in front of them this time? A battle-hardened Knicks squad that’s not just surviving — they’re ready to throw haymakers.

Despite finishing as the third seed, the Knicks have been among the most doubted teams in the entire playoff field. Their six-game dogfight against the upstart Detroit Pistons nearly derailed their run before it even began. Then came Boston — the defending champs — who looked poised to send them packing.

Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau’s relentless, grind-it-out mentality propelled them forward. New York advanced to the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, riding toughness, grit, and maybe a little bit of destiny.

Why Indiana is still dangerous

The Pacers are the blueprint for what small-market excellence can look like.

Despite not having a single player averaging 20 points per game this postseason, they’ve proven that elite team basketball can still win at the highest level. They aren’t flashy, but the numbers are loud:

2nd in offensive rating

1st in assist percentage

2nd in turnover ratio

1st in true shooting percentage

Among playoff teams with at least 10 games played, only Boston has matched that level of offensive cohesion.

Indiana also thrives on pace — ranking second among all teams this postseason. They don’t just move quickly; they move with purpose. Every possession is an opportunity to outrun, outpass, and outsmart their opponent.

Compare that to New York, a team far more reliant on isolation possessions from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges. While it’s effective, it’s a stark contrast to Indiana’s share-the-wealth philosophy.

What the Knicks must do to win

New York can’t afford to keep digging themselves into early holes, hoping for fourth-quarter comebacks. Their blueprint should look like Game 6 against Boston: dominate the glass, limit second-chance opportunities, and distribute the scoring load.

Josh Hart, in particular, needs to show up big. His performances in Games 2 and 5 of the Boston series helped ease the burden on Brunson and changed the complexion of the offense.

Rebounding — especially offensive boards — will be critical. Indiana wants to run; taking that away means fewer transition buckets and more half-court slugfests, which favor New York’s physicality and defensive discipline.

The final push

Both teams have eight wins. Eight more, and you’re hanging a banner.

This isn’t just a clash of styles — it’s a clash of wills. Because at this point, it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight. It’s about the size of the fight in the dog.