Knicks' Game 5 disaster just revived Celtics playoff hopes

Game 5 wasn’t just a must-win for the New York Knicks — it was a chance to put the Boston Celtics away for good. Heading into TD Garden up 3-1 in the series, the pressure rested squarely on the shoulders of Jalen Brunson, the Knicks’ captain and the fanbase’s hero when they needed one most.

Despite missing Jayson Tatum for just the second time in these playoffs, the Celtics came out firing, doing what they do best — keeping the game competitive. After a well-balanced first half, the game ended in a 127-102 rout, extending the series one game longer than Knicks fans would have liked.

The Knicks have struggled to close out a playoff series in Game 5, failing to do so against the Detroit Pistons at home in the first round. What was supposed to be the climactic moment of their historic playoff run fell short in nearly every way. Just 48 hours after OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each scored 20-plus points, they combined to shoot just 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) from the field, unable to generate any offensive rhythm.

The Knicks offense fell apart at the worst time

Hopes were high for another breakout game from Karl-Anthony Towns, but three early fouls before halftime sent him to the bench, stifling his offensive contributions. The lone bright spot was Mitchell Robinson, who improved significantly from his previous outings, including going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Robinson finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, and two steals, yet questionable rotations from head coach Tom Thibodeau limited his second-half minutes.

The third quarter proved disastrous for the Knicks, who failed to make crucial adjustments and seemed to lean too heavily on rallying from behind. A lopsided 32-17 quarter saw the Celtics reach the bonus with nine minutes left, allowing them to hit threes and attack the rim with confidence.

Contrary to predictions of an easy Knicks win, the Celtics executed on every level. Derrick White set the tone early with three first-quarter three-pointers, leading to a game-high 34 points. Payton Pritchard added to the onslaught, draining five threes and finishing with 17 points. However, the most unexpected performance came from Luke Kornet. Filling in for Kristaps Porziņģis, who continued to battle a lingering illness, Kornet put up 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks while shooting perfectly from the field.

Both teams will need to make adjustments, but one truth remains: the Knicks must win Game 6. It could be the most important playoff game for the franchise in the past 25 years. Coming back to Madison Square Garden with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks can’t afford another lapse. Boston, even without Tatum, remains a formidable opponent. However, with Jalen Brunson leading the way, New York must seize the opportunity, not just to put away the Celtics but to position themselves as serious contenders against the Indiana Pacers.