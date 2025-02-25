Knicks get very welcome Mitchell Robinson update after two straight bad losses

For the first time all season, New York Knicks fans can finally exhale. After months of injuries derailing their lineup — from Landry Shamet’s shoulder issue to OG Anunoby’s orbital contusion — the latest update from head coach Tom Thibodeau on Mitchell Robinson might be the best news yet.

"Active, very active," Thibodeau said when asked about Robinson’s status during practice. "It's more about how he feels the next day. He's doing everything, taking contact, then he has to get clearance from medical."

Mitchell Robinson was "very active" in practice today for the Knicks



Tom Thibodeau on Robinson: "It's more how he feels the next day. He's doing everything, taking contact, then he has to get clearance from medical." pic.twitter.com/UE2CR4fUh2 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 25, 2025

Mitchell Robinson's long-awaited return for Knicks

Originally expected back in December, Robinson, 26, has been sidelined since last May following offseason surgery. However, multiple setbacks during rehab kept him from making a timely return. Without him, the Knicks struggled to replicate his elite interior defense and athleticism — even after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns.

Now, as Robinson nears his comeback, Thibodeau faces an important decision: Either bring Robinson off the bench as a backup center to Towns, or insert him into the starting lineup alongside Towns, shifting Towns to power forward for better defensive stability.

The Knicks’ recent struggles against dominant frontcourts — particularly Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Kristaps Porzingis — highlight just how much they’ve missed Robinson’s presence.

If Robinson reclaims his starting role, Josh Hart would likely return to the sixth-man spot. Hart has been nothing short of spectacular this season, averaging: 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 55.6 percent field goal shooting.

As one of the NBA’s best role players, Hart has seamlessly filled multiple gaps in the Knicks’ lineup. Shifting him back to the second unit could provide a much-needed boost to New York’s struggling bench production.

Knicks’ playoff push begins now

With crucial matchups looming against the Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday), Memphis Grizzlies (Friday), and Miami Heat (Sunday), Robinson’s return could be the spark the Knicks need to make their final playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

Thibs just called Mitchell Robinson the starting center. 👀



Josh Hart to the bench? https://t.co/kGuAVazyrL — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) February 25, 2025

"We've gone fifty-something games without our starting center. Guys have done a really good job stepping in. Thibodeau summed up. Could we do better? I always believe we can do better."

Now, with Robinson on the verge of returning, the Knicks may finally be at full strength — just in time for the postseason race.