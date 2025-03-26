Knicks historic night leads to another win against the Mavericks

The New York Knicks picked up another much-needed 128-113 win against the Dallas Mavericks, inching closer to their 50th win of the season. But beyond the victory, the game was filled with history-making performances.

Double triple-doubles: Hart & Towns etch their names in Knicks lore

Josh Hart continued his do-it-all dominance, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to record his ninth triple-double of the season. That mark breaks a franchise record previously held by Walt “Clyde” Frazier, which had stood for 56 years.

But he wasn’t the only one making history. Karl-Anthony Towns joined in on the action, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, marking the third triple-double of his career. Together, Hart and Towns became the first pair of Knicks teammates to record a triple-double in the same game.

Hart’s role has been elevated in Brunson’s absence, and he’s embraced the leadership mantle both on and off the court. If there were any lingering doubts about his selflessness, his postgame gesture erased them. Instead of keeping the game ball for himself, Hart handed it to Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored his first NBA points in the closing minutes.

"That record is cool and a blessing, but it's gonna get broken at some point. Getting your first NBA points? No one is going to take that away from you."

Josh Hart was on giving Kevin McCullar Jr. the game ball even though he broke the Knicks triple-doubles in a season record



"That record is cool and a blessing, but it's gonna get broken at some point. Getting your first NBA points, no one is going to take that away from you" pic.twitter.com/yHmLAxoCZw — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 26, 2025

Tyler Kolek keeps the momentum going

Tyler Kolek continued to make his case for a bigger role, dishing out nine assists in just 19 minutes — bringing his two-game total to 17 assists with zero turnovers.

Known for his elite passing at Marquette, where he led the NCAA in assists, Kolek hasn’t had many real opportunities this season. But with Miles McBride still sidelined, he’s stepping up and erasing any doubts about his potential.

OG Anunoby: The unsung hero of the night

If you were wondering who the real MVP of the night was, look no further than OG Anunoby. He torched the Mavericks with a game-high 35 points on 62.5% shooting, proving once again that he can flip the switch at any moment.

Anunoby has been a defensive force as well, recording two or more steals in seven of his last nine games. His two-way impact continues to be a game-changer for the Knicks.

While last night’s win was never in doubt, the Knicks are still under immense pressure as they fight for positioning in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The good news? They’re playing high-level basketball — and having fun doing it.