What should be on Knicks Holiday Wish List this season
The New York Knicks are off to a solid start this season, but as the holiday season approaches, fans have penned their wish list to Santa Claus, hoping for a few key upgrades to help the team continue its climb in the competitive Eastern Conference. Here’s what Knicks fans are dreaming of:
4. OG Anunoby to find his rhythm from 3
OG Anunoby has been a valuable two-way player for the Knicks, averaging 17.0 points per game while leading the team in both blocks and steals. His versatility and defensive presence make him a cornerstone of the team’s success. However, his recent struggles from beyond the arc have been a concern. Over the past nine games, Anunoby has hit just 23.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. With the Knicks losing three of those games, even one or two additional makes per contest could have changed the outcomes.
While the Knicks have other reliable shooters, Anunoby’s high volume of attempts (as many as seven per game) means it’s crucial for him to find his stroke soon. A more consistent Anunoby from deep would only elevate the Knicks’ offensive ceiling.
3. Landry Shamet’s return to the main roster
Knicks fans are eagerly awaiting the return of sharpshooter Landry Shamet, who has been recovering from a preseason shoulder injury. Shamet impressed the Knicks with his 3-point prowess, leading the team to secure his rights with the first overall pick in the G League Draft. His rehabilitation process has been closely monitored, and his recent debut with the Westchester Knicks showed promising signs. Shamet scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, in 19 minutes off the bench.
If Shamet continues to progress, he could provide much-needed shooting depth for the main roster. His presence could also alleviate some of the pressure on Tom Thibodeau to play his starters heavy minutes, preserving their energy for the long season ahead.
2. Another G League call-up
The Westchester Knicks have been a powerhouse in the G League, leading the league in both points and rebounds per game. With standout players like T.J. Warren, Tyler Kolek, Moses Brown, and Pacome Dadiet, the Knicks might have untapped talent ready for the NBA spotlight.
T.J. Warren, a proven NBA contributor, is putting up 25.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the G-League. While he wouldn’t see as much playing time in New York, his scoring and athleticism could provide a spark for the bench unit. Similarly, Moses Brown, averaging 17.3 points and 12.7 rebounds, offers size and rebounding that could complement Karl-Anthony Towns. A call-up for either player could be a game-changer.
1. Make an aggressive trade
Despite their 16-10 record and status as the third seed in the East, the Knicks still feel like they’re one piece away from true contention. With the trade deadline approaching and big names potentially on the move, the Knicks should position themselves as aggressive buyers to solidify their place among the league’s elite.
Mitchell Robinson has been a polarizing figure in trade discussions. While his defense and size are invaluable, his frequent injury issues have raised concerns. Packaging Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Cameron Payne in a deal for a player like Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valančiūnas, or Corey Kispert could add critical depth to the bench and elevate the Knicks' overall roster balance.
The Knicks have already exceeded expectations this season, but as fans know, the margin between a playoff team and a true contender can be razor-thin. Whether it’s improved shooting, a key player returning from injury, or a blockbuster trade, these holiday wishes could help make this season a memorable one for Knicks fans.