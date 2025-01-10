Knicks injury update: When will Mitchell Robinson be cleared to practice?
The New York Knicks have been without their starting center, Mitchell Robinson, since the beginning of the regular season, as the 26-year-old continues to recover from ankle surgery undergone last summer. Despite hopeful reports from insiders like Shams Charania suggesting Robinson could return by late January or early February, there has yet to be a concrete timeline for his comeback.
“He hasn’t been cleared for practice," head coach Tom Thibodeau said recently. "That will probably be the next step, so just doing his rehab stuff. There’s a lot of benchmarks he has to clear and once he does that, he’ll get onto the court.”
Unfortunately, Robinson’s injury history has been a recurring issue throughout his six seasons with New York. The center has played over 70 games in a season just once, frustrating fans and raising questions about his reliability in the Knicks’ ongoing push to contend.
Should the Knicks keep or trade Mitchell Robinson?
With the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaching, the Knicks must decide if Robinson is part of their long-term plans or if it’s time to move on.
According to Ian Begley, “Several teams have been inquiring about Robinson's health. So that tells you that teams would have interest in trading for Robinson if they knew he was going to be healthy.”
While his current trade value may be at an all-time low due to his lingering injury concerns, Robinson’s defensive impact when healthy is undeniable. Last season, he averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over 31 games while showcasing his ability to anchor the defense. His standout playoff performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he successfully disrupted MVP Joel Embiid, highlighted his potential as a game-changing force on the court.
Yet, in a win-now situation, the Knicks might not have the luxury of waiting another month for Robinson’s return, especially with the team’s glaring need for forward depth off the bench. Trading Robinson could bring back a key piece that immediately bolsters the Knicks’ rotation while rebuilding teams might view him as a valuable defensive anchor worth taking a chance on.
A difficult decision
As the Knicks’ longest-tenured player, Robinson’s future with the team is a complex decision filled with emotion and uncertainty. While his talent and defensive prowess make him an asset, his durability has left the team in a difficult spot.
With the clock ticking toward the trade deadline, the Knicks must weigh the risk of banking on Robinson’s return versus flipping him for a player who can contribute right away. Whether Robinson’s next chapter unfolds in New York or elsewhere, an answer is likely to come in the next few weeks.