Knicks learned how they can — and can't — beat the Pacers in Game 1 collapse

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, fans flooded the streets outside Madison Square Garden, eager to replicate the electric aftermath of the Knicks’ Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics. With New York leading the Indiana Pacers 116–102 with just 3:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed the celebration was already in motion.

Then came the collapse.

In what will go down as one of the most stunning late-game turnarounds in recent NBA playoff history, the Knicks watched their 17-point lead evaporate in real time. Aaron Nesmith drilled three 3-pointers in the final 3:14 — part of his game-high eight makes from deep — while Tyrese Haliburton capped off his 31-point performance with a game-tying shot at the buzzer. After draining the clutch jumper, Haliburton turned to Reggie Miller, mimicking the legendary choke sign once aimed at Spike Lee in 1994.

For 46 minutes, New York matched Indiana’s up-tempo pace, worked through foul trouble, and seemed poised to take a 1-0 series lead. But the final stretch flipped the narrative entirely.

The Knicks lost control — and Game 1.

Despite the gut-wrenching overtime defeat and now trailing 0–1 in the series, New York’s fourth-quarter push without Jalen Brunson deserves recognition. Brunson picked up his fifth foul at the 10:05 mark of the fourth quarter and headed to the bench, where he’d spent more time than usual due to foul trouble. What followed was a 14-0 Knicks run led by OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Miles McBride — an explosive stretch built on defensive pressure and unselfish offense.

What changed? Maybe it was the removal of expectation from Brunson shouldering every possession. Maybe it was Thibodeau’s unexpected double-big lineup of Towns and Mitchell Robinson, which overwhelmed the Pacers on the glass and in the paint — an adjustment that had rarely been used throughout the postseason.

It all worked — until it didn’t.

With the crowd settling into a familiar rhythm, and MSG legends like Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith sharing high-fives courtside, Haliburton’s series of deep 3-point daggers silenced the arena. That silence only grew louder with each Aaron Nesmith triple and a reversed call on an OG Anunoby missed layup — Rick Carlisle’s final challenge, saved and successfully used in the final moments.

When the Knicks started to panic, the Pacers executed

Thibodeau spent most of the night keying in on stopping Haliburton, but the ripple effect allowed others to thrive. Obi Toppin scored four of his eight points in overtime, T.J. McConnell’s relentless drives mirrored his impact from last season’s second-round matchup, and Pascal Siakam exploited Towns — who was playing with five fouls — with tough paint touches down the stretch.

Game 1 is in the books, and the Pacers have once again stolen one on the road — a trend that’s defined their playoff run.

The Knicks now face a critical test heading into Game 2. It’s not just about evening the series — it’s about proving they can withstand Indiana’s tempo and close the door when it matters most.

Because in the postseason, 17-point leads mean nothing if you can’t finish the job. Just ask the Boston Celtics.