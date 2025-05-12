Knicks have a major Mitchell Robinson problem on their hands

The New York Knicks need to win Game 4 — no other way to put it. It’s a must-win scenario not only to take a 3-1 series lead but also to silence the passionate Boston Celtics fanbase.

Many Knicks fans believe that making key adjustments — like closing out on three-point shooters or keeping Jayson Tatum from catching fire — will make the next game more competitive. However, one player continues to hamper their chances every time he steps on the court: Mitchell Robinson.

It’s clear that Robinson’s biggest struggle is at the free-throw line. Shooting just 52.2 percent from the charity stripe over his career, his free-throw issues have persisted throughout his time in the league. Most centers average around 71.5 percent from the line, but Robinson has never come close, peaking at just 60 percent in seasons where he played 59 or more games.

The Celtics have capitalized on this weakness by intentionally putting Robinson at the line, forcing him to make both shots under pressure. The result? Just 7-for-23 (30.4 percent) from the line in this series. In the first round against the Detroit Pistons, he shot a dismal 4-for-15 (26.7 percent). The strategy is clear: make Robinson earn his points and regain possession more often than not.

The Boston Celtics are taking advantage of Mitchell Robinson

Robinson has become the latest player targeted by the NBA’s notorious “Hack-A-Shaq” strategy — intentionally fouling poor free-throw shooters to maximize possession opportunities. The approach is reminiscent of the 2021 playoffs when the Wizards and Hawks used it against the 76ers’ Ben Simmons. In Game 5 against Atlanta, Simmons made just 4 of 14 free throws.

Some fans might see this as a sign of respect — daring Robinson to score — but the reality is more complex. The Knicks are caught between needing Robinson’s presence and dealing with his free-throw liabilities. Backup center Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with his own injury issues, and the idea of playing him the entire series is impractical. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has considered limiting Robinson’s minutes, but it’s a tough decision.

“If he’s making them, he stays,” Thibodeau said. “If he’s not, you have to get him out. Is his impact on the game more beneficial to leave him in? There are a lot of factors that go into that.”

Mitchell Robinson airballed another free throw. pic.twitter.com/bnEjlQVUsa — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) May 10, 2025

Robinson is clearly frustrated, as seen when he air-balled a free throw just seconds after entering the game. Despite receiving advice from Rick Barry — who famously used the “granny shot” technique to shoot 90 percent from the line — Robinson’s size and coordination issues make a quick fix unlikely.

The Knicks face a tough choice: bench Robinson and risk weakening their interior presence, or keep him on the floor and hope his free-throw form improves. The team’s faith in Robinson remains, but the question is simple: will he be the difference between advancing or going home?