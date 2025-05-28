Knicks need more from Mikal Bridges after Game 4 disaster

If there’s one player who’s failed to meet expectations in the New York Knicks’ pivotal Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers, it’s Mikal Bridges. Yes, the Knicks traded five first-round picks to acquire him. Yes, he’s never missed an NBA game in his career. Those are the facts — but they’re not telling the full story.

The full story paints a different picture — one far less favorable for New York, especially in the postseason spotlight. If you were watching Game 4 thinking, “Mikal’s just having an off night,” you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting (40 percent). But that doesn’t capture the whole issue.

The same concerns surfaced in Game 3, when Bridges shot 6-of-18 from the field (33.3 percent) and 1-of-6 from three (16.7 percent) in a game the Knicks still managed to win. The troubling trend? He’s consistently failing to set the tone early.

In Game 4, Bridges shot 3-of-9 through the first three quarters, scoring just eight points in that span. His signature mid-range jumpers weren’t falling, his drives were stifled, and Indiana’s defense crowded him into bad looks. Worse yet, his costly turnovers during that stretch opened the door for the Pacers to extend a lead the Knicks never recovered from.

Mikal Bridges has been a disappointment for the Knicks

And this isn’t a one-series concern — it’s been the story of Bridges’ entire playoff run. Against the Boston Celtics in the second round, he shot below 34 percent in three of six games. While his defense held up in Games 1 and 2, it’s becoming harder to justify his offensive struggles as just cold streaks. Something has to change.

The dilemma for Tom Thibodeau? There aren’t many options. Benching Bridges removes a versatile two-way forward from a team already short on high-level wing depth. Limiting his shot attempts might protect the team from his inefficiency, but that doesn’t solve his declining defensive impact, especially against Indiana’s active and aggressive frontcourt.

Bridges’ recent play isn’t just disappointing — it’s become a liability. Missed mid-range jumpers. Hesitation off the catch. Defensive lapses. These moments pile up against a team like Indiana that thrives on pace and capitalization. Every possession matters, and lately, Bridges is making too many of them count for the other team.

Now, it’s win or go home. Back at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks are facing elimination and staring down a 3–1 deficit. Game 5 could define the series — and for Mikal Bridges, it might just define his postseason legacy.