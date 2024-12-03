Knicks news: Bench reinforcements, NBA Cup, Jalen Brunson POTW
The New York Knicks have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning seven of their last nine games and currently sitting as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. With momentum on their side, head coach Tom Thibodeau seems unfazed by the ongoing adjustments needed to make his roster true contenders. After a grueling five-game road stretch, the Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden with key opportunities to extend their winning ways.
Knicks update on bench additions
While the team has proven it can compete with the league’s best despite limited bench depth, there’s significant news regarding backup big man Precious Achiuwa and his anticipated return.
“Precious Achiuwa is ‘getting closer’ to a return and could be back ‘in a week or so,’” reported Kristian Winfield.
Achiuwa has been recovering from a left hamstring injury sustained during the preseason, sidelining him far beyond the original two-to-four-week timeline. Fans eagerly await his return as the Knicks continue to struggle with bench scoring.
Acquired last season in the OG Anunoby trade, Achiuwa has been a valuable contributor off the bench, averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 49 games as a Knick. Re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason, he was expected to play a crucial role in backing up Mitchell Robinson. However, with Robinson now healthy, Achiuwa’s return could put Jericho Sims’ playing time in jeopardy, despite his defensive strengths.
In related news, the Knicks are eyeing another bench boost. Landry Shamet, signed during the offseason but waived after a preseason shoulder injury, is expected to rejoin the team once healthy.
Michael Scotto reported that "Landry Shamet is expected to be re-signed by the Knicks when he’s healthy, with the hope that stretch forward Matt Ryan will then clear waivers and re-sign on a two-way contract.”
Shamet displayed strong 3-point shooting during the preseason, scoring in double digits in two of four games. Drafted first overall in the G League draft, he’s been rehabbing under Knicks facilities in preparation for his NBA return.
Meanwhile, Matt Ryan, signed as a short-term replacement for Shamet, has struggled to impress. Known for his shooting prowess during a stint with the Pelicans, where he hit 45.1 percent of his 3s, Ryan hasn’t earned consistent minutes under Thibodeau, appearing mostly in garbage time. His defensive shortcomings have hindered his chances of breaking into the rotation.
Pivotal NBA Cup matchup
Tonight, the Knicks face a high-stakes NBA Cup matchup against the Orlando Magic, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Both teams boast 3-0 records in East Group A, setting up a clash between two of the league’s most intriguing squads. Orlando has thrived despite Paolo Banchero’s absence due to an abdominal injury, going 9-1 in their last 10 games and riding a six-game win streak. Franz Wagner has been stellar, averaging 23.4 points and 1.8 steals, while Jalen Suggs has emerged as a key contributor with 15.2 points per game.
The Knicks, however, enter with their own firepower. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are both averaging over 25 points per game, while OG Anunoby anchors the defense with team-high marks of 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Mikal Bridges is coming off his best game as a Knick, dropping 31 points and seven threes. With both teams relying on team-oriented basketball, this game promises to be a nail-biter.
Jalen Brunson named Player Of The Week
In more good news for Knicks fans, team captain Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 26.8 points and 9.8 assists on 54.7 percent shooting, leading New York to a 3-1 record during the stretch. His standout performance came in a dominant 145-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets, where he notched 23 points and a career-high 17 assists.
This marks Brunson’s sixth Player of the Week honor and his first of the 2024-25 season. While some argued that Giannis Antetokounmpo deserved the award for his near triple-double averages last week, Brunson’s impact on the Knicks’ success was undeniable. As the team prepares for a short three-game homestand, Brunson will aim to keep his impressive form intact and further solidify his case for more accolades this season.