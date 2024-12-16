Knicks news: Big win against Magic, Top 5 offense, G League breakout creates rotation questions
Big win against Orlando
The New York Knicks delivered a statement win last night, handing the Orlando Magic their first home loss of the season. Despite the Magic missing key players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they’ve proven to be a formidable opponent, as evidenced by their competitive showing against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup. The Knicks, however, capitalized on the opportunity and came out on top, led by standout performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Brunson reminded everyone why he wears the captain’s badge for this squad. He dropped a game-high 31 points and dished out five assists while connecting on four 3-pointers. Brunson was aggressive early, drawing contact and earning 14 free-throw attempts, converting 11 of them. This bounce-back performance was crucial after his struggles against Atlanta in the in-season tournament. His ability to handle high-pressure moments as the team’s primary ball-handler proved pivotal.
Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the glass, grabbing a season-high 22 rebounds, including four offensive boards. He also contributed 22 points, marking his fifth straight game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds. Towns’ control of the boards made all the difference after early foul trouble against the Hawks exposed the Knicks’ vulnerabilities.
The victory pushed the Knicks to the third seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Magic sliding to fourth. Although New York remains five games behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed, their relatively light December schedule provides an opportunity to close the gap. Up next is a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Towns will face his former team and perhaps look for some revenge.
The Knicks offense is clicking
The Knicks’ offensive efficiency is turning heads. With an offensive rating of 119.7—third-best in the league behind only the Celtics and Cavaliers—New York has emerged as an elite scoring team. Though they rank seventh in points per game, their ability to generate high-quality, efficient scoring opportunities sets them apart.
Additionally, the Knicks excel in several advanced metrics:
- Assist-to-turnover ratio: Top five league-wide, highlighting their ball security and smart decision-making.
- True shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage: Among the best, showcasing their shot selection and scoring precision.
Even with a middling defensive ranking at 16th in the league, the Knicks have shown the potential to grow. They’re the only team with two players in the league’s top 15 scorers, underscoring the strength of their starting lineup. If they can improve defensively while maintaining offensive efficiency, the Knicks could become legitimate contenders in the East.
Tyler Kolek shines in G League debut
Rookie guard Tyler Kolek made a splash in his rare G League appearance, posting an impressive 30-point, 10-assist double-double alongside six rebounds and two steals in a win over the College Park Skyhawks. Kolek’s performance highlights his potential as a future rotational piece for the Knicks.
Having appeared in 16 regular-season games this year, Kolek has primarily seen playing time due to injuries to Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. Despite limited opportunities, he’s shown flashes of brilliance, particularly as a floor general. His three-point shooting and spacing abilities make him an intriguing option for a team that lacks consistent bench scoring.
However, defense remains the key hurdle for Kolek. His limited minutes — logging over 10 minutes in just four games — reflect head coach Tom Thibodeau’s emphasis on defensive reliability. But if the Knicks decide to shuffle their roster, possibly trading bench players like Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, or Cameron Payne, Kolek could find himself in an expanded role.
Kolek’s dominant G League performance is a reminder that he has the tools to contribute at a higher level. As the Knicks look to bolster their bench, he may very well become a valuable piece of a thriving franchise. For now, Kolek finds himself in a position with everything to gain and nothing to lose.