Knicks news: Injury updates, top seeded struggles, Indiana rubber match
Another week of New York Knicks basketball is in the books, and there’s plenty to discuss. From key injury updates to concerns against top-tier competition, let’s dive into the latest Knicks news.
Knicks injury updates: Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby progressing
Before Saturday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Shams Charania provided an update on Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby. Robinson has officially started five-on-five play, with a target return date of Mar. 1. Anunoby, who has been sidelined since suffering a right toe injury on Feb. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, remains day-to-day.
Fortunately, head coach Tom Thibodeau shared some encouraging news on their recoveries.
"They both did partial practice … steady progress but still not ready. Mitch is doing more and more each day, but he needs more time … Anunoby is day-to-day, but we’re gonna see how he feels."
For Knicks fans, Robinson’s absence has felt like an eternity. Each update seems to push his return further back, sparking debate over whether the team should have moved him at the trade deadline. Instead, the Knicks chose to retain him as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.
Robinson, limited to just 31 games last season, averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds but played a crucial role in New York’s first-round playoff win over the Philadelphia 76ers. His defensive presence is undeniable, but with only 23 regular-season games remaining upon his return, questions linger about whether he’ll be fully ready for the postseason.
Anunoby, meanwhile, is expected to return after the All-Star break. The Knicks, sitting third in the Eastern Conference, have no reason to rush him back. Averaging 16.4 points per game, Anunoby’s two-way impact has been vital, but allowing him to fully recover is the smarter long-term move.
Can the Knicks beat top-seeded teams?
One of the biggest narratives surrounding the Knicks this season is their struggles against elite competition. While they recently defeated the second, third, and fourth seeds in the Western Conference, their record against the NBA’s top teams has raised concerns.
New York has suffered several lopsided losses to the league’s best:
- Opening night vs. Boston: Lost by 23
- Home loss to Oklahoma City: Lost by 25
- Saturday’s rematch with Boston: Lost by 27 (despite the Celtics missing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis)
The reasons for these struggles are up for debate — whether it’s a lack of bench scoring, an overreliance on Jalen Brunson, or inconsistent offensive execution. What’s clear is that the Knicks have yet to prove they can consistently compete with the best.
However, with three games remaining against Cleveland and two against Boston, New York still has a chance to change the narrative. Winning those matchups would go a long way in solidifying their status as true contenders.
Knicks vs. Pacers: A crucial rubber match
Tonight, the Knicks face off against the Indiana Pacers in a game that could decide the season series. This rivalry, dating back to Reggie Miller’s infamous trash talk, remains as competitive as ever.
Both teams have defended home court in their previous matchups, with the Knicks winning in New York and the Pacers evening the series in Indiana. This game serves as a tiebreaker in what could be a crucial matchup for playoff positioning.
Indiana enters the game having won five of their last seven, with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam leading the charge. The Pacers currently sit 4.5 games behind the Knicks in the standings, making this game even more significant in closing the gap.
Luckily for New York, they’ve done a solid job containing Haliburton and Siakam, holding both below their season averages in the previous meetings. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has been dominant against Indiana, averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 assists on 57 percent shooting from both the field and beyond the arc.
With both teams eyeing a deep playoff run, expect a competitive and high-energy showdown at Madison Square Garden.