Knicks news: Jalen Brunson injury update, PJ Tucker re-signs, OG is a GO

A typical day in New York City starts with a small cup of coffee, a newspaper, and a crowded train ride to work. But for Knicks fans? Their mornings are spent dissecting how their team can close out the season strong.

With the playoffs approaching, the Knicks are once again at the center of attention. Whether it’s a highly debated roster move or an injury update, this week’s edition of Knicks news is one you won’t want to miss.

Jalen Brunson injury update

Knicks fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of their leader, Jalen Brunson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since March 6. SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley recently provided an update on Brunson’s progress:

“General message from Jalen Brunson: he feels like he’s making daily progress at this point. He’s been cleared by medical staff for all basketball activities but it’s unclear if that includes full contact. He’s sprinting fully & is able to cut/change direction quickly on rt ankle.”

The good news? Brunson is regaining his All-Star form — the same form that has electrified over 18,000 fans inside Madison Square Garden all season.

The bad news? There’s still no concrete return date. The Knicks have yet to announce a timeline, prioritizing his long-term health over rushing him back. Since they’ve already clinched a playoff spot, the focus is on balancing his recovery with getting him in-game reps before the postseason grind begins.

New York has managed to hold its own despite missing Brunson, along with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne, who remain out ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Delon Wright, previously a bench fixture, is set to make his third straight start, while rookie Tyler Kolek has impressed with a 32:2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Knicks are finding ways to survive without Brunson. The question is: how much longer will they need to?

P.J. Tucker signs 2-year deal

After signing two 10-day contracts, veteran forward P.J. Tucker is here to stay.

“The New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward P.J. Tucker to a two-year deal,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. “Tucker will remain with the team through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26.”

The reaction? A divided fanbase.

Tucker was initially brought in for his leadership, toughness, and veteran presence. But on the court, his impact has been minimal. Since joining the team, he has played just two total minutes, logging a brief stint in the Knicks’ blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With his declining speed and production, it’s unclear if he’ll see meaningful minutes, even in the playoffs.

The decision to bring him back also had ripple effects. Stefan Bondy reported that T.J. Warren left the Westchester Knicks shortly after learning about Tucker’s new deal. Warren, who was averaging 23 points in the G League, was hoping for a call-up but now finds himself searching for another opportunity.

Given Tom Thibodeau’s rigid rotation, it’s questionable whether Warren — or even younger players like MarJon Beauchamp and Anton Watson — would have cracked the lineup anyway. But the move still raises concerns about how the Knicks are allocating roster spots down the stretch.

OG Anunoby’s red-hot streak

If there’s one silver lining to Brunson’s absence, it’s been OG Anunoby’s breakout stretch.

After months of adjusting to a more offensively crowded lineup, Anunoby has emerged as the dominant force the Knicks hoped for when they gave him a five-year, $240 million contract.

Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers marked Anunoby’s sixth straight game with 20 or more points. In March, he scored 20+ in 12 of the Knicks’ 15 games, averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals on 47.5 percent shooting.

“Just being aggressive, teammates finding me, shooting with confidence,” Anunoby said after Sunday’s game. “It’s a talented group, next man up, we play for one another.”

But it’s not just his offense making a difference — his defense has been just as crucial.

Since Brunson’s injury on March 6, the Knicks rank eighth in defensive rating. Anunoby has been at the heart of it, ranking eighth in the league in deflections and second in contested 3s per game.

As New York gears up for the playoffs, Anunoby’s two-way dominance will be key in helping them make a deep run.

The Knicks’ journey to the playoffs has been anything but predictable. While Jalen Brunson’s return remains uncertain, OG Anunoby’s emergence and the team’s resilience without key players have kept them afloat. Meanwhile, the decision to bring back P.J. Tucker has sparked debate over how the team is managing its depth.

With just a handful of games left before the postseason, one thing is clear — there’s never a dull moment for Knicks fans.