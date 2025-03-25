Knicks news: Jalen Brunson update, Tyler Kolek extended run, breaking down remaining schedule

If you asked every New York Knicks fan how they feel about the team over the past two weeks, you’d get a wide range of answers. Some would say the third-seeded Knicks have held their own despite adversity. Others might argue they’ve been a mess, lost without Jalen Brunson, and struggling to find their identity.

Whichever side you’re on, the regular season is winding down, with just 12 games left before the playoffs erase all past narratives. But for now, there’s still plenty of news to break down — whether you like it or not.

Jalen Brunson’s return: The waiting game continues

It’s been over two weeks since Jalen Brunson went down with a nasty ankle injury, sending Knicks fans into panic mode. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on March 15 that Brunson would be out for at least two more weeks, but there’s finally positive momentum.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau provided an update on March 24, saying Brunson is progressing well in his rehab and is doing "more and more each day." According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Brunson’s conditioning is in good shape, but he still hasn’t resumed full team practices.

"The Knicks are not going to rush him back"@IanBegley reports from Knicks practice on when Jalen Brunson could return to action: pic.twitter.com/UwbrJYmo7n — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 24, 2025

The Knicks have a history of playing it safe with injuries, especially during the regular season. Last year, OG Anunoby missed a month after elbow surgery. Mitchell Robinson was originally expected back in December but didn’t return until February. With only 12 games remaining, the Knicks will likely want Brunson to get some in-game reps before taking on a heavy playoff workload.

There’s still no firm return date, but barring setbacks, expect Brunson back before the postseason.

Tyler Kolek’s breakout: A sign of things to come?

When Miles McBride was ruled out against the Washington Wizards, the Knicks turned to Tyler Kolek as the backup point guard behind Cameron Payne. It was a huge opportunity for Kolek, who hadn’t played double-digit minutes since early January.

How did he respond? By making Knicks history.

Kolek became the first player in franchise history to record seven assists and three steals without committing a turnover in a single quarter. His passing sparked a 28-11 run, giving the Knicks total control of the game.

Fans have been pleading for Kolek to get real minutes, and while it took injuries to two key guards to make it happen, he made the most of his chance. While his defense and scoring remain question marks, Kolek’s court vision and passing IQ — which helped him lead the NCAA in assists last season — were on full display.

With McBride expected to miss multiple games, Kolek should continue to get meaningful minutes. If he keeps making plays at this level, the Knicks may have no choice but to keep him in the rotation even when the team is fully healthy.

12 games left: What’s at stake?

With just 12 regular-season games remaining, the Knicks are in the home stretch — and there are plenty of storylines to follow.

New York has the sixth-hardest remaining schedule, but they do have an edge: seven of their final 12 games are at Madison Square Garden.

A 50-win season is within reach. The Knicks need to win just six more games to hit the mark, which would give them back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Opponent Home or Away Dallas Mavericks Home Los Angeles Clippers Home Milwaukee Bucks Away Portland Trail Blazers Home Philadelphia 76ers Home Cleveland Cavaliers Away Atlanta Hawks Away Phoenix Suns Home Boston Celtics Home Detroit Pistons Away Cleveland Cavaliers Home Brooklyn Nets Away

However, it won’t be easy. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have given New York trouble all year, while the Los Angeles Clippers will be a tough rematch, especially after the Brunson injury game. On the flip side, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia could provide winnable games if the Knicks play to their potential.

With the playoffs looming, the Knicks face a delicate balance: push for seeding or rest key players to avoid injuries. Given how banged-up they’ve been, a cautious approach might be their best bet.

12 games left. A 50-win milestone within reach. Playoff positioning on the line.

Buckle up, Knicks fans — it’s going to be a wild ride.