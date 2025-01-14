Knicks news: Knicks youth dilemma, Jericho Sims trade rumors, tough schedule and more
The New York Knicks find themselves in an odd position this season. Despite losing five of their last seven games, they remain the third seed in the Eastern Conference. However, signs of early-season struggles have resurfaced, leaving fans concerned about the team’s trajectory.
Let’s break down what’s happening behind the scenes and on the court.
The Knicks’ youth development dilemma
When it comes to drafting and developing young talent, the Knicks’ track record has been inconsistent. While past picks like Kristaps Porziņģis, Kevin Knox, and Frank Ntilikina didn’t meet expectations, players such as Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Mitchell Robinson have carved out meaningful roles.
Since 2021, however, New York has struggled to draft impactful contributors. Jericho Sims, despite gaining recognition among diehard fans, hasn’t earned significant minutes to make a real difference. The 2024 draft saw the Knicks select Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti, each of whom entered with potential but have yet to make their mark at the NBA level.
According to Steve Popper, “League sources indicate the Knicks are searching for a player-development-focused coach for the Westchester Knicks, as there’s been concern and finger-pointing at the highest levels of the franchise regarding the lack of impact from the team’s three rookies.”
Despite head coach Tom Thibodeau praising their work ethic, the rookies haven’t cracked the rotation. Known for his playmaking and shooting in college, Kolek’s defensive limitations have kept him behind Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. Praised for his rim protection and athleticism, Hukporti is seen as too similar to Sims without much added upside. The youngest of the group at 18, Dadiet is viewed as a long-term project who could fill the Knicks’ need for a stretch forward.
With the Knicks’ current standing, there’s little room to experiment with the lineup. If the team was leading the conference by a comfortable margin — or entirely out of playoff contention — it might create opportunities for the rookies. For now, they remain on the outside looking in.
Jericho Sims: On the trade block?
One potential move to shake up the Knicks’ rotation involves backup center Jericho Sims. Per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, “Jericho Sims, recently removed from New York’s rotation and inactive Monday with back spasms, is being shopped ahead of next month’s trade deadline.”
The Knicks are reportedly exploring the idea of promoting Hukporti as Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup on a “game-by-game” basis, leaving Sims on the outside of the rotation. At 26 years old, Sims hasn’t demonstrated the growth expected of him, particularly in offensive decision-making. While a capable rim protector, his lack of offensive versatility has limited his value.
Trading Sims and his $2.1 million contract wouldn’t yield a significant return but could create flexibility. A package involving Sims and another asset, like Landry Shamet or Precious Achiuwa, might help the Knicks improve their bench depth while maintaining financial flexibility below the second tax apron.
The road ahead
As the Knicks reach the halfway point of the season, they face the league’s toughest remaining schedule. Fortunately, seven of their next 10 games are at home, offering an opportunity to regain momentum in front of their fans.
Upcoming matchups include multiple games against top-tier opponents, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies. Additionally, challenging contests against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets loom on the horizon.
The Knicks’ 12-12 record against teams above .500 raises questions about their ability to compete with elite opponents. While they remain in a strong playoff position, their struggles against the top two seeds in each conference suggest they haven’t yet reached contender status.
On the bright side, 10 of their remaining 41 games are against teams currently ranked 11th or lower in their respective conferences. These matchups provide opportunities to solidify their playoff standing and regain confidence heading into the postseason.
The Knicks find themselves at a pivotal point in their season. With a challenging schedule ahead, questions surrounding their young players, and trade rumors swirling, the next few weeks will determine whether New York can solidify itself as a contender or fade into pretender status.
One thing is certain: the pressure is on for the Knicks to maximize their current roster while laying the groundwork for long-term success.