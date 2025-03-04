Knicks news: Marjon Beauchamp arrives, Jalen Brunson eyeing new award, Warriors matchup

March may be synonymous with college basketball madness, but the NBA is reaching a boiling point with injuries, playoff positioning, and historic chases dominating headlines. Among the teams with the most at stake? The New York Knicks.

Sitting third in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are on pace for a historic season. With 40+ wins already under their belt, they’re inching toward their first back-to-back 50-win seasons since 1994-95 — a testament to their dominance and consistency under Tom Thibodeau.

But this isn’t just about making history. This is about bringing an NBA championship back to New York for the first time since 1973. Before looking ahead to the bigger picture, let’s break down the key storylines shaping the Knicks' final stretch of the season.

Knicks bolster depth with free agent signing

The Knicks added another defensive piece to their roster, signing MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Beauchamp, who started the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline before being waived. While his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page (4.2 PPG on 42.8 percent FG), his 6’6 frame and 7’0 wingspan bring valuable versatility to a Knicks team looking to solidify its defensive identity.

Although playing time may be limited, his addition signals that the Knicks aren’t done making moves. The Westchester Knicks also acquired center Moses Brown this morning, hinting that he could be a potential call-up, along with veteran T.J. Warren.

With Mitchell Robinson back in the rotation, could Thibodeau expand to a 10-man lineup to help preserve his starters' health?

Jalen Brunson: Captain Clutch

If there’s one area the Knicks have dominated, it’s closing games in the clutch.

The NBA defines the clutch as when the scoring margin is within five points in the final five minutes—and no one has been more reliable in those moments than Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has been a closer in every sense of the word, putting up 77 points on 44 FG attempts in the final five minutes of close games over the last 10 contests. His efficiency? 59 percent from the field, 58 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

The result? New York has outscored opponents by 55 points in Brunson’s 59 clutch minutes during this stretch.

The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Brunson averaged 29.3 PPG and 6.3 APG while leading the Knicks to a perfect 3-0 record. While he’s already received midseason recognition, his case for Clutch Player of the Year is growing stronger.

Sitting second in the odds behind Nikola Jokić, Brunson’s ability to deliver when it matters most could push him into the frontrunner spot by season’s end.

Golden State invades the Garden

Madison Square Garden hosts only one Stephen Curry appearance per year, and tonight’s NBA on TNT tipoff game between the Knicks and Warriors is must-watch television. The storylines couldn’t be hotter heading into this one:

The Warriors are on fire. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, they’ve gone 7-1 and climbed to sixth in the Western Conference. The Knicks are back at full strength. With Mitchell Robinson’s return, they’re 2-0 and sit 11 games above .500 at home.

With both teams having something to prove, the Garden will be electric.

Can the Warriors continue their late-season surge against one of the East’s best?

Will the Knicks tighten their defensive gaps and keep Curry from torching them from deep?

Either way, tonight’s showdown could be one of the league's most entertaining games so far — and one that could set the tone for the Knicks' championship aspirations.