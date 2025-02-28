Knicks news: Mitchell Robinson returns, answering final roster spot vacancy, potential lineups going forward

The NBA is in such a fascinating era — 40-year-old LeBron James is still doing superhuman things, while the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping Joel Embiid’s knee miraculously heals overnight.

But while many of these uncertainties may never be resolved, one thing is clear: the New York Knicks are in for a wild final 24 games of the regular season. Here’s what you might have missed.

Mitchell Robinson making his long-awaited return

Friday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies will mark the long-awaited return of Mitchell Robinson — a moment Knicks fans weren’t sure they’d see after months of rehab delays.

Robinson is expected to come off the bench on a minutes restriction, playing his first game in nearly nine months. The long-term plan? Gradually ramp him up until he’s ready to return to the starting lineup — a possibility that head coach Tom Thibodeau has already hinted at.

The last time Robinson took the court was in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played a key role in forcing Joel Embiid into poor shooting splits. While his immediate impact may be limited, the Knicks are banking on his elite interior defense and rim protection to return over time.

Need a reminder of just how dominant he was? Before his injury, Robinson led the NBA in offensive rebounds (104) over 18 games, with Clint Capela ranking second (79) over the same span.

Potential Knicks additions to fill vacant roster spot

This weekend, the Knicks will have the chance to sign two players to their roster. Due to second-apron restrictions, New York had to delay making a move until the veteran’s minimum became available, ensuring they didn’t exceed the hard cap.

While these additions may not lead to immediate rotation minutes, they provide depth and flexibility, something Thibodeau could take advantage of as the team prepares for the playoffs.

With Ariel Hukporti out for 4–6 weeks after suffering a meniscus tear against the 76ers, the need for a backup center behind Robinson has increased. That’s where Mo Bamba enters the conversation. Recently waived by the Utah Jazz, Bamba’s mix of size and shooting ability could make him a better fit than Precious Achiuwa, whose offensive production has been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, T.J. Warren remains a strong candidate for the second roster spot. The forward has thrived in the G League this season, averaging 24.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. With New York desperately needing a backup forward behind Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, Warren’s scoring ability could make him a valuable addition — especially if the Knicks are comfortable holding steady in the standings.

Future lineups and toughest decisions ahead

As mentioned earlier, Thibodeau has left the door open for Mitchell Robinson to reclaim his starting spot. If that happens, the Knicks could find themselves in a Minnesota Timberwolves-like scenario from last season, where Karl-Anthony Towns played power forward next to Rudy Gobert.

The biggest question: Who moves to the bench?

Some believe Josh Hart could transition into the team’s new sixth man, but his rebounding and playmaking at his size are rare commodities that might be too valuable to lose in the starting unit.

Benching Mikal Bridges would raise concerns about New York trading five first-round picks for a bench player. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby making $40 million per year doesn’t exactly justify a bench role, either.

If Hart does shift to the second unit, the Knicks would gain more size in the starting lineup, and he would take charge of the bench — something he’s done successfully in the past. But with a deep playoff run on the line, New York will have to make the right call.

Only time will tell how the Knicks handle these decisions, but one thing is for sure: they can’t afford to get this wrong.