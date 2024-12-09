Knicks news: NBA Cup matchup, Precious Achiuwa returns, easy December schedule
The New York Knicks continued their hot streak last week, going 3-1 across a four-game home stretch and improving their record to 14-9. While it’s still early in the season, there’s plenty to discuss.
NBA Cup preview
The Knicks officially secured a spot in the NBA Cup last week after defeating the Orlando Magic to clinch Group A and the second seed in the East bracket. After going undefeated in group play, they now prepare to face a familiar foe in the Atlanta Hawks.
This matchup reignites a rivalry that dates back to the first round of the 2021 playoffs, where Trae Young eliminated the Knicks in five games, cementing himself as one of Madison Square Garden’s greatest villains. However, the Knicks find themselves in a much different position than five years ago. Mitchell Robinson is the only remaining player from that roster. Now, with All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, a versatile big in Karl-Anthony Towns, and elite defensive wings like OG Anunoby, the Knicks look ready to make an impact on their home floor.
The Hawks, too, have seen significant changes. They’re playing one of their best brands of team basketball in years, with eight different players averaging double-digit scoring. Key role players Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson have become defensive forces, ranking near the top of several key categories. Still, Atlanta’s 13-12 record and seventh-place standing in the East raise questions about whether they can compete with the league's top teams consistently.
With the game set for Wednesday, both teams have something to prove. Despite his reputation as a Knicks villain, Trae Young is just 6-14 in his career against New York, shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from 3. As the Knicks make their second straight NBA Cup appearance—and their first as hosts at the Garden — they’ll aim to demonstrate their ability to rise to the occasion. Expect the rivalry and the Garden crowd to reach new heights.
Solving big-man issues
Knicks fans welcomed the long-anticipated return of Precious Achiuwa this week after he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury. Greeted by a warm ovation, Achiuwa played just 12 minutes in his season debut against the Charlotte Hornets, recording 2 points and 4 rebounds. In his second game, with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined against the Detroit Pistons, his role expanded. Achiuwa logged 26 minutes and contributed 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.
As the Knicks continue to recover from injuries, they now face the challenge of solidifying their big-man rotation. Jericho Sims, who had seen more minutes earlier in the season, logged just under seven minutes in each of Achiuwa's games — a likely sign of his diminishing role. While Sims’ rim protection remains valuable, his on-court awareness and basketball IQ leave much to be desired. Meanwhile, Ariel Hukporti provided a spark in Saturday’s loss, registering 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 15 minutes, which could earn him a longer look.
Looking ahead, the expectation is for Achiuwa’s minutes to ramp up steadily. Once Mitchell Robinson returns, his athleticism and height advantage will likely secure his spot as the backup center. While having too many options isn’t a bad problem, Tom Thibodeau will need to fine-tune his rotation to ensure the best possible results.
Easiest December schedule
The Knicks head into December with the league’s easiest remaining schedule. Of their nine games this month, only three are against teams with records above .500: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic. However, the Magic recently lost Franz Wagner, their leading scorer in Paolo Banchero's absence, which could tip the scales further in New York’s favor. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves and Hawks, while competitive, have struggled with consistency early in the season.
This stretch provides a golden opportunity for the Knicks to mimic last season's dominant January (14-2). These games could also help close the gap between the Knicks and the top-seeded Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Notably, the Knicks will face several struggling teams multiple times, including the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans — all of whom are focused on this year’s draft lottery.
If things go as planned, the Knicks could not only rack up wins but also assert their dominance with blowout victories, solidifying their position as serious contenders in the East.
With key players returning and favorable matchups ahead, the Knicks are poised to continue their strong start. Will they use this momentum to climb even higher in the standings? Time will tell.