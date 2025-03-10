Knicks news: P.J. Tucker arrives, McBride continues to struggle, minutes police sound alarms

It feels like the only good basketball team in New York right now is Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Huskies, who continue their winning streak in the Big East Tournament.

But on a serious note, the New York Knicks are in a slump they never quite saw coming, having lost three straight games for the first time since early January. While most teams wouldn’t panic over a rough stretch in the schedule, Knicks fans are lost, upset, and searching for answers. So, what’s the solution?

P.J. Tucker’s 10-Day Contract

On March 8, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Knicks had signed veteran forward P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract, filling their final roster spot.

The signing wasn’t exactly what fans expected as the team searched for reinforcements amid their five-game road trip, but the Knicks believe they’ve found their answer. Tucker, 39, brings championship experience — having won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 — along with the grit and toughness that could energize a roster that has looked deflated in recent games.

Tucker became a free agent after reaching a buyout agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers, following trades to the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors that led to his release before the March 1 deadline for playoff eligibility. Despite his age, Tucker’s small-ball approach remains effective, offering defensive versatility and a reliable corner three-point shot. His skill set could be valuable for a Knicks team that currently ranks 27th in three-point attempts.

However, whether Tucker sees significant playing time is another story. With Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Precious Achiuwa already occupying frontcourt minutes, his role remains uncertain. Given that Tom Thibodeau has been reluctant to use Achiuwa unless necessary, Tucker’s physical style could provide much-needed depth.

McBride’s offensive struggles

If you haven’t heard by now, Jalen Brunson is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in the final minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brunson has been the heart of the Knicks’ offense this season, delivering in clutch situations and keeping them afloat in the standings.

With Brunson sidelined, Deuce McBride has taken over as the starting point guard. Primarily the team’s sixth man this season, McBride had started just one game before Friday night’s matchup against the Clippers. While his scoring has improved compared to last season — averaging nine points per game — his recent performances have been underwhelming. In his last 10 outings, he has reached double figures only seven times, with two scoreless performances.

Over the Knicks’ three-game losing streak, McBride has shot just 4-of-26 from the field (15.3%), making him a non-factor in must-win games. While every player goes through shooting slumps, McBride’s couldn’t have come at a worse time.

With a loaded offensive lineup around him, McBride has an opportunity to step up and prove he can be a reliable contributor. If he can snap out of his shooting struggles, he could make a strong case for more consistent minutes even when Brunson returns.

Thibodeau’s heavy minutes load

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Knicks under Tom Thibodeau has been the heavy minutes he assigns his starters — and the injuries that often follow.

Last season, both Julius Randle and OG Anunoby suffered long-term injuries, leading many to question whether their excessive playing time played a role. Surprisingly, neither cracked the top 50 in total minutes played.

This season, however, the workload has been different. Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson are all in the top 10 for most minutes played. While Brunson’s ankle injury wasn’t directly caused by overuse, the toll of heavy minutes remains a lingering concern.

One particular stat stands out:

Over the last calendar year, there have been nine instances of a player logging 44+ minutes in back-to-back games. All nine instances involved a Knicks player.

During the 2024-2025 season alone, three of those cases have occurred, with Hart and Bridges being the latest examples. In the six games where a Knicks player has played 44 or more minutes, the team has gone 3-3.

While fans may not panic over a strategy that has helped the Knicks reach a 40-23 record, Thibodeau may need to recognize that even his most durable players aren’t invincible.