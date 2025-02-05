Knicks news and trade rumors: Jericho Sims no more, keeping Mitchell Robinson, potential 76ers deal
With the NBA trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the league has already been shaken up by blockbuster deals — from Luka Doncic landing in Los Angeles to De’Aaron Fox joining the Spurs. But one contender still worth watching is the New York Knicks.
Currently sitting at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks aren’t looking to shake up their starting lineup. However, minor adjustments could be on the way as they fine-tune their roster for a deep postseason run.
3. Jericho Sims' Expected Departure
The Knicks are actively shopping center Jericho Sims, and sources tell ESPN’s Tim Bontemps that a trade is expected before the deadline.
Sims, 26, is on an expiring $2 million contract, making him a low-risk depth addition for interested teams. With multiple inquiries made to Knicks president Leon Rose, a second-round pick seems to be the likely return.
His diminished role in recent weeks has signaled his eventual departure. OG Anunoby’s injury led to Precious Achiuwa entering the starting lineup, while rookie Ariel Hukporti has earned Thibodeau’s trust as a backup big.
Hukporti has made an immediate impact, logging six points and five rebounds in 19 minutes against the Raptors, impressing not only Thibodeau but also Knicks owner James Dolan, who personally congratulated the rookie in the locker room.
With Sims falling out of the rotation, it’s only a matter of time before New York moves him in favor of a long-term backup center.
2. Mitchell Robinson is staying
The Knicks were once open to trading Mitchell Robinson, but those talks have officially ended.
Ahead of Monday’s game against Houston, Tom Thibodeau confirmed Robinson has been cleared for full-contact practice, a significant step toward his long-awaited return.
Robinson, 26, has been sidelined since last April due to a lower leg injury suffered in the playoffs against Philadelphia. His pending return eliminates the need for New York to shop for another defensive anchor, keeping their frontcourt depth intact.
Thibodeau has already tested new lineup configurations, including Karl-Anthony Towns at power forward alongside Hukporti at center. Robinson’s return will only add to the Knicks' versatility as they prepare for matchups against bigger teams.
1. Knicks eyeing key player from division rival
The Knicks could be preparing an aggressive push for Philadelphia’s Guerschon Yabusele before the deadline.
Yabusele is having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from three.
With Joel Embiid sidelined, Yabusele has flourished in an expanded role. But with the Sixers just one game out of the play-in tournament, their roster decisions remain unclear. If Philadelphia chooses to make a move for a traditional center, a swap involving Sims could make sense.
For the Knicks, Yabusele would provide much-needed scoring off the bench, an area where they currently rank bottom five league-wide. His floor-spacing ability and physical presence could be exactly what New York needs to bolster its second unit heading into the playoffs.