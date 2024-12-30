Knicks news: Knicks in 7th Heaven, Mitchell Robinson update, rotation potentially expands?
Whether it’s a win streak, injury concerns, or the rise of individual contributors, there’s no shortage of stories surrounding the New York Knicks. Here’s a breakdown of the latest developments:
Knicks extend winning streak to seven games
The New York Knicks secured their seventh consecutive win Saturday night in a thrilling overtime victory against the Washington Wizards. Leading the charge was Jalen Brunson, who exploded for a season-high 55 points across three quarters, stepping up when his fellow starters struggled offensively. Brunson’s performance showcased his leadership, as he willed the team to victory in a closely contested battle.
This run of dominance has not only elevated the Knicks as a legitimate threat but also reshaped the Eastern Conference standings. On December 15th, the Knicks sat as the fourth seed in the East, trailing the second-seeded Boston Celtics by five games. Fast forward to now, and the Knicks are just one game behind Boston, who have faltered with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.
The Knicks’ success is built on team basketball rather than individual heroics. With a 22-10 record, this is just the second time in the past 25 years that the Knicks have been 12 or more games above .500 before January 1st. Four of their starters rank in the top six for minutes played this season, a testament to their grit and determination to secure tough wins.
Statistically, the Knicks rank second in offensive rating, 13th in defensive rating, and fifth in net rating, joining the Memphis Grizzlies as the only teams to rank in the top five in all three categories. This balanced approach and relentless effort make the Knicks a team to watch as the season progresses.
Mitchell Robinson's recovery update
Mitchell Robinson’s absence continues to linger over the Knicks, with head coach Tom Thibodeau offering an update on the center’s recovery from ankle surgery before Friday night’s win against the Orlando Magic.
“There’s still some benchmarks that he has to get through, but he’s done a terrific job,” Thibodeau said. “He’s light, he’s lean, he’s worked extremely hard. So we just want to ensure we’re patient and let him work his way through it.”
Robinson has yet to participate in practice activities, with on-court running being the next phase of his rehab. Initially expected to return between late December and early January, his timeline has now been pushed back to late January or early February.
Robinson’s injury history has raised concerns about his long-term availability. In his absence, Precious Achiuwa has been tasked with backup center duties behind Karl-Anthony Towns but has struggled against bigger opponents and in the rebounding department—areas where Robinson has traditionally excelled.
Rumors suggest that players like Jonas Valančiūnas and Kelly Olynyk could be available for as little as a second-round pick, sparking speculation among fans about a potential trade. If Robinson’s recovery continues to drag on, the Knicks may consider moving him to align with their current momentum and dominance.
Landry Shamet’s Return
Landry Shamet made his season debut in Friday’s blowout win against the Orlando Magic, contributing seven points and two steals in just 10 minutes. His return brought a welcome boost to the bench, adding a reliable three-point shooter who can score off screens.
Interestingly, Shamet’s presence marked a rare shift in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation strategy. Known for his trust in an eight-man rotation, Thibodeau extended it to nine for the first time this season, signaling potential flexibility moving forward.
Shamet also saw action in Saturday’s win against the Wizards, though he logged zero points in six minutes of play. With Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart firing on all cylinders, Shamet had limited opportunities to make an impact. However, his return is a promising sign for the Knicks, as it adds depth and versatility to the bench unit.