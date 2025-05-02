Knicks don't really have a plan for the Boston Celtics ... yet

It might’ve taken six games, nauseating clutch moments, and a Jalen Brunson game-winning shot, but the New York Knicks are headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.

This wasn’t just one of the most physical series fans have seen in recent memory — it was a collision of two opposite narratives. The Pistons, with a 30-win improvement over last season, showcased the rise of their youth and the star turn of Cade Cunningham. The Knicks, a revamped squad from a year ago, fought against claims they lacked toughness, heart, and identity.

But this isn’t about the past. It’s about what comes next.

New York now faces a familiar foe in the Boston Celtics — familiar in the worst kind of way. The Knicks were swept 4–0 during the regular season, getting outgunned by a team with a predictable yet unstoppable game plan: launch threes, and keep launching.

Boston hit 17 or more 3-pointers in every matchup, finishing with a +65 scoring margin over the four games. Jayson Tatum torched the Knicks like he was channeling Kobe, averaging 33.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, Tom Thibodeau had no answers — none for the fans, none for the team, and certainly none for Spike Lee.

So how much confidence do the Knicks have heading into Round 2? Unless your name is Jalen Brunson, the answer might be: not much.

“We’ve been playing the same [team] for now, this is the sixth time. I’m pretty sure they know us and we know them,” Brunson said postgame. “We’re in a position now where we need to just go out and just earn it. It’s never gonna be easy. We’ve just gotta go out there and go get it.”

Just playing harder might not be enough for the Knicks

Brunson had some of his best showings this season against Boston — 26.8 points on 53/43/100 splits in the four games — but that means little when the team still goes 0-4. And to be fair, the Knicks haven’t been fully healthy in any of those matchups:

Oct 22: No Mitchell Robinson

Feb 8: No OG Anunoby or Robinson

Feb 23: No Robinson

March 18: First full-strength game for both teams

That last game? A two-point loss, thanks to a late-game blunder when Mikal Bridges bobbled a pass out of bounds from Towns. The Knicks led by six at halftime, but the Celtics — unlike New York — adjusted. Tatum dropped 17 of his 32 points in the second half, Kristaps Porziņģis spaced the floor to perfection, and even a banged-up Jaylen Brown made life difficult.

Still, for the first time all year, Knicks fans walked away from a Celtics loss with hope. That version of the team, even in defeat, looked like it belonged on the same court.

Whether the Knicks can replicate that kind of performance — let alone win four times—in a seven-game series is the looming question. But they’ll get their shot in Game 1 starting May 5 at TD Garden. There are no excuses left. Only motivation.

Boston is on the hit list.