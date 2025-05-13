Knicks may have found their playoff edge in Karl-Anthony Towns

Heading into Game 4, the New York Knicks likely hoped to see more production from their supporting cast — especially from players not named Jalen Brunson. The growing narrative that the Knicks had become overly reliant on their captain to generate offense was becoming a cause for concern.

Could Josh Hart become more impactful with the ball in his hands? Would OG Anunoby bounce back after scoring just two points in Game 3? When would Mikal Bridges finally make his presence felt on the offensive end? These questions dominated discussions, but one key player seemed to be forgotten: Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Towns hadn’t necessarily played poorly leading up to Game 4, his value was clearly being overshadowed by Brunson’s dominance in isolation. In Game 1, Towns managed just 14 points in an overtime win, hampered by early foul trouble. In Game 2, he improved with 21 points and 17 rebounds on 56.3% shooting — a step in the right direction, but not particularly memorable. Game 3 saw the entire team struggle, with Towns putting up 21 points, half of which came from the free-throw line.

The stakes for Game 4

The objective for the Knicks entering Game 4 was clear: win and secure a 3-1 series lead, heading back to Boston with momentum. Lose, and they risk being labeled as “frauds,” facing the increased pressure of closing out the series against a formidable opponent.

For Towns, this game wasn’t just an opportunity to make a statement—it was a chance to do so with a level of aggression fans hadn’t seen from him against Boston. Towns delivered, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on 73.3% shooting in 36 minutes. Although he missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, he made 11 of 12 shots inside the perimeter, bullying smaller defenders in the post and aggressively pursuing offensive rebounds.

The impact of Josh Hart’s foul trouble

Towns’ increased role was partly due to Josh Hart getting into early foul trouble, prompting Coach Tom Thibodeau to pair Towns with Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt. This duo, rarely seen together, proved surprisingly effective, forcing the Celtics to back down on the boards. Even when Towns rested, Robinson made his presence felt with four points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass — all without attempting a free throw.

A missed opportunity for Boston

Perhaps the Celtics focused too much on containing the wrong players, inadvertently allowing Towns to thrive. Meanwhile, Boston remained preoccupied with Jayson Tatum’s injury status, leaving them vulnerable against the Knicks’ adjusted game plan. With Tatum sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Celtics will need to adapt quickly.

For the Knicks, this performance not only puts them in control of the series but also prepares Towns for what could be another Conference Finals appearance in his career. If he can maintain this level of intensity, the Knicks might just make a deep postseason run.