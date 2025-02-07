Did the Knicks make the right call by playing it safe at the NBA Trade Deadline?
Not even 24 hours after the trade deadline, NBA fans are still processing some of the biggest deals of the season — moves that saw All-Stars, key role players, and future assets change teams.
Leon Rose and the New York Knicks opted for stability, keeping intact the roster that currently holds the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Mitchell Robinson's trade rumors and return
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Knicks was the status of center Mitchell Robinson, whose name surfaced in trade rumors amid multiple delays in his rehab. Robinson, 26, has been with the Knicks for five and a half seasons, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. While he has averaged a solid 8.0 points and 7.9 rebounds over his career, injuries have plagued his time in New York, raising concerns about his long-term durability — especially for a team with deep playoff aspirations.
Despite speculation about a potential move, including interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks ultimately decided to keep Robinson. Just days before the deadline, he was cleared for full-contact practice, reinforcing New York’s confidence in his return. While fans will never know what his trade value might have yielded, his presence adds a new dimension to the Knicks' rotation.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
How the Knicks plan to use Robinson
With Robinson back, the Knicks have multiple options for integrating him into the lineup. Recently, the team experimented with Karl-Anthony Towns at power forward, opening the door for a potential twin-tower frontcourt featuring Robinson at center. This pairing could give New York one of the most dominant defensive and rebounding duos in the league. However, if Robinson returns as a backup, he would provide much-needed depth, reducing the heavy minutes Towns has logged and ensuring the Knicks have a reliable rim protector off the bench.
A potential domino effect of Robinson’s return is Josh Hart moving to a bench role, where he could lead the second unit’s offense — similar to last season when his energy and versatility were crucial to the Knicks' success. Regardless of how Tom Thibodeau decides to use Robinson, his return strengthens the team’s frontcourt depth heading into the postseason.
The Jericho Sims trade and its implications
In addition to Robinson’s return, the Knicks made a minor roster move, sending center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, New York received veteran guard Delon Wright and cash considerations in return.
While reports suggested Sims could net the Knicks a second-round pick, they instead acquired Wright, a steady veteran with defensive upside. However, given the team’s depth at the guard position, Wright may be waived in the coming days to create additional cap flexibility. If that happens, New York could explore the buyout market for another rotational piece to bolster its postseason run.