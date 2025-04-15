Knicks series against Pistons has Jalen Brunson written all over it

Back in 2021, most of the basketball world penciled in the New York Knicks to take down the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. But after splitting two games at Madison Square Garden, New York lost three straight and bowed out in five — a humbling reminder of how far they still had to go.

Fast-forward two years, and the Knicks looked like a completely different team. Jalen Brunson had arrived, Julius Randle was still producing and a fifth-seeded New York squad faced the Cleveland Cavaliers with most experts again picking against them. Five games later, the Knicks were moving on — thanks to Brunson’s 24 points per game and steady leadership.

A second-round loss to the Miami Heat exposed the gaps that still remained. So they retooled: They traded for OG Anunoby; Isaiah Hartenstein took a leap; Brunson blossomed into a first-time All-Star. And by the end of the 2024-25 regular season, New York was riding a 50-win season and a second seed — their best finish since 2013.

But then came the matchup.

Philadelphia. Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey. Knicks fans braced themselves. Pundits asked how they’d contain Embiid, who would chase Maxey around screens and how Tom Thibodeau would adjust without Julius Randle.

What they should’ve asked was simple: What about Jalen Brunson?

Not only did Brunson show up — he put on one of the greatest first-round performances in NBA history. Averaging 35.5 points and 9.0 assists over six games, Brunson shredded the Sixers’ defense and lifted the Knicks into the second round. He became just the third player ever to post four straight playoff games with 35+ points and 5+ assists, joining LeBron James (2009) and Michael Jordan (1989–90). That’s not just elite company — that’s historical company.

Jalen Brunson is set to shine for the Knicks once again in the playoffs

So why does the first round bring out the best in Brunson?

Maybe it’s muscle memory from winning two national championships at Villanova. Maybe it’s being raised around NBA locker rooms thanks to his dad, Rick Brunson — a former Knicks guard himself. Or maybe it’s that Brunson just gets it. He plays like a star, leads like a vet and feeds off the Garden crowd with the poise of someone born for the moment.

This postseason might be his best shot yet at a deep run. He’s got a healthy supporting cast, a Villanova trio reunited and Karl-Anthony Towns as a legit pick-and-pop partner.

The Detroit Pistons? They’re young, gritty, and desperate to show their rebuild is over. Cade Cunningham is no slouch — taller, longer and capable of taking over a game. But Brunson isn’t just about talent. He’s about timing, and there’s no better time than now.

Don’t be surprised if the Knicks win their third straight first-round series. And don’t be surprised when it’s Jalen Brunson — once again — writing the headline.