Could the Knicks set an offensive record this season?
The New York Knicks extended their win streak to nine games last night with a decisive victory over the Utah Jazz, further cementing their status as one of the league’s most formidable teams. This surge has put the NBA’s top contenders on notice: these Knicks are not to be taken lightly.
In an era where high-octane offenses and 3-point shooting reign supreme, teams routinely eclipse 120 points per game — a stark contrast to a decade ago when breaking 100 points felt like an accomplishment. Yet, amidst this scoring boom, the Knicks have a chance to etch their name in history with a record-setting offensive season.
A franchise-best offensive rating for the Knicks
While casual fans often overlook advanced statistics, metrics like offensive rating can provide profound insights into a team’s performance. Offensive rating measures how many points a team scores per 100 possessions, offering a deeper understanding of efficiency beyond the box score.
The Knicks are on pace to post the best offensive rating in franchise history at 121.0, a significant leap from last year’s mark. For context, the last three seasons now occupy the top three spots in Knicks history for offensive efficiency, with the 2012-13 campaign — a beloved season among fans — rounding out the list.
What’s Driving the Offensive Explosion?
Head coach Tom Thibodeau has orchestrated this offensive masterpiece by emphasizing precision and efficiency over raw pace. The Knicks currently rank 26th in the league in pace, yet their methodical approach has yielded elite results.
Last season provided a blueprint: despite finishing dead last in pace, the Knicks secured 50 wins, ranked seventh in offensive rating, and placed 10th in 3-pointers made per game. This year, they sit 12th in 3-pointers made while maintaining their slow-tempo style, proving that Thibodeau’s system prioritizes quality over quantity.
Thibodeau’s philosophy centers on high-percentage opportunities. By valuing efficient 2-point shots and disciplined decision-making, the Knicks have carved out a niche in an NBA landscape obsessed with the 3-point line. The result? A team tied for the third-best offensive rating in NBA history, trailing only the 2023-24 Boston Celtics — who would go on to win the NBA Championship.
What needs to continue?
The Knicks’ starting lineup is firing on all cylinders. Jalen Brunson continues his MVP-caliber campaign, leading the NBA in total points while anchoring the offense with his creativity and shot-making. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a double-double machine, blending interior dominance with his ability to stretch the floor. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart form a dynamic wing trio capable of pressuring defenses in transition and locking down opponents on the other end. Their ability to turn defensive stops into offensive opportunities has been crucial to the Knicks’ success.
This balance of firepower and grit exemplifies why the Knicks are thriving under Thibodeau’s leadership.
On the brink of history
Thibodeau’s tenure has already placed the Knicks on the right side of history, proving that disciplined, hard-nosed basketball translates into wins. The question now isn’t if the Knicks can make history, but when.
With their combination of offensive efficiency, defensive tenacity, and team-wide cohesion, the Knicks are poised to shatter records and perhaps achieve the ultimate goal: championship contention.
For now, fans can revel in the fact that this team isn’t just winning — they’re doing it in a way that could be remembered for years to come.