Knicks shorthanded again, fall to Cavaliers in second-half collapse

No Jalen Brunson. No Miles McBride. No Cameron Payne. No Mitchell Robinson. These were the names listed as out for the New York Knicks heading into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The primary storyline leading into the game was clear: The Knicks struggle against top teams in the Eastern Conference — especially Cleveland. They had already lost two matchups to the Cavs this season, and fans knew this game wasn’t going to be any easier. Regardless of which players were sidelined throughout the team’s 82-game season, Knicks fans always set a standard: their team should have won before the game even started. But last night’s 124-105 loss reinforced what many already knew — this team had its back against the wall.

The Schedule Hasn’t Done the Knicks Any Favors

The Knicks’ schedule has repeatedly put them at a disadvantage against high-level opponents like the Cavaliers. Two of the three matchups against Cleveland this season have come on the second night of a back-to-back, with injuries piling up along the way. Need proof?

Oct. 28, 2024: The Knicks had three days of rest but were without Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet.

The Knicks had three days of rest but were without Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet. Feb. 21, 2025 : The Knicks played the second night of a back-to-back after going into overtime against the Bulls. Landry Shamet returned, but Robinson and Josh Hart were out.

: The Knicks played the second night of a back-to-back after going into overtime against the Bulls. Landry Shamet returned, but Robinson and Josh Hart were out. Apr. 2, 2025: Coming off a dominant win over the 76ers, the Knicks were forced to start Robinson after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out just hours before tipoff.

A promising start, a brutal finish

Knicks fans weren’t necessarily expecting a wire-to-wire win, but the first half was as good as anyone could’ve hoped for. The Knicks shot 70% from the field in the first quarter and took a 34-28 lead. Then, in the second quarter, they extended their advantage to 15 points. OG Anunoby poured in 19 first-half points, and the entire roster was clicking on both ends of the floor.

Then, everything fell apart.

A first half that felt almost too good to be true gave way to empty gas tanks in the second. The Knicks simply ran out of answers. Cleveland outscored New York 71-45 in the second half, dictating the pace with a barrage of three-pointers. The Twin Towers duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley once again overwhelmed the Knicks inside, forcing New York to rely on Precious Achiuwa as the backup center — a scenario Knicks fans have seen far too often this season.

Perspective matters

Imagine any top-seeded team in the NBA dealing with the same level of injuries. Take the Boston Celtics, for example. Now, remove their first, second, and third-string point guards from the lineup. If Celtics fans were forced to watch JD Davison as the starter and Jay Scrubb as the backup for an entire month, they’d recognize the glaring gap in talent.

This loss might have just been another one in the books for the Knicks, as their focus has shifted toward getting fully healthy for the playoffs. No one expected them to win, but keeping it competitive for as long as they did was a positive takeaway. Josh Hart’s 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns’ 25 points in 34 minutes were among the bright spots.

Yet, this morning, headlines will likely label the Knicks as “pretenders,” “frauds,” or “helpless without Jalen Brunson.” The reality? If Brunson, Robinson, McBride, and Payne had been in the lineup, the final score might have looked very different. Knicks fans know it — now try convincing the rest of the league.