Knicks shouldn't be tempted by Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with Bucks to build super team
The New York Knicks have emerged in trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recently, Marc Stein reported that the Knicks are considered “a potential down-the-road trade suitor for Giannis…albeit before their acquisition of [Karl-Anthony Towns].” With Milwaukee struggling at 1-5, speculation has begun about whether they might consider dealing Antetokounmpo if their season continues to deteriorate.
Despite new teammate Damian Lillard's solid production — averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists — the Bucks lack scoring depth. Their next-highest scorer, Bobby Portis, is putting up only 11.0 points off the bench, exposing the team's lack of offensive options. Milwaukee’s early-season woes have led to scrutiny of head coach Doc Rivers, whose record stands at a discouraging 19-25, and assistant coach Darvin Ham’s limited impact. While drastic, trading Antetokounmpo may become an option if the Bucks' struggles continue.
For the Knicks, acquiring Antetokounmpo would mean parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns. Currently, Towns is thriving in New York, averaging 22.2 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 64.7% from three. His contributions have propelled the Knicks to a 3-2 start, and his skill set complements the Knicks' well-balanced roster. While Antetokounmpo’s talent is undeniable, the Knicks would be wise to avoid disrupting their current chemistry, which has been a driving force behind their promising start.
Why This Trade Doesn’t Work
The Knicks’ lineup is carefully balanced, with head coach Tom Thibodeau orchestrating an offense that pairs effectively with a defense-focused frontcourt. Towns, a key piece in this system, provides floor spacing, facilitates off-ball movement, and offers three-point shooting that stretches defenses. Losing Towns would disrupt this dynamic, particularly given the absence of center Mitchell Robinson, who is sidelined until January 2025. Antetokounmpo, who requires significant offensive touches, might hinder the development of other key players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, as his ball-dominant playstyle would shift touches away from them. Though Antetokounmpo’s 31.2 points per game are tempting, introducing him into the Knicks' lineup could compromise a setup that currently works well.
For Milwaukee, trading Antetokounmpo for Towns would be a reactionary move which undermines their long-term vision. Towns has yet to prove himself as a primary offensive option, and Milwaukee lacks the personnel to maximize his skill set. Pairing Towns with Brook Lopez in the frontcourt could create congestion in the paint, limiting Towns’ effectiveness. Milwaukee’s struggles run deeper than one superstar, so losing Antetokounmpo would not address their lack of depth. A more measured solution would involve seeking free agents or early-season trades to bolster their bench, which could help the team find its footing without dismantling its foundation.
The Path Forward for Both Teams
For the Knicks, the current roster represents one of the most promising lineups they’ve had in recent memory. With Towns playing an integral role, the Knicks have the pieces to continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference without taking on the risks associated with a major roster change. Pursuing Antetokounmpo could disrupt the cohesion and momentum they’ve built.
As for the Bucks, they face a critical choice: to stick with their current lineup and hope to turn things around, or to initiate a full-scale rebuild, potentially positioning themselves to acquire a high draft pick in the future. Though a trade involving Antetokounmpo would alter the franchise, Milwaukee might benefit more by reinforcing its bench and making strategic adjustments to maximize the talent already on the roster.
Ultimately, the Knicks should recognize the strength in their current structure and avoid sacrificing stability for star power, while the Bucks might be best served by seeking incremental improvements rather than a blockbuster trade. For now, both teams would do well to focus on enhancing their current configurations to maximize their respective potentials.