Knicks stats: 3 encouraging trends from the past 10 games
The New York Knicks are navigating their first three-game losing streak of the season, a frustrating stretch but also a sign of progress compared to previous years. While the shortcomings in their lineup are more apparent during tough stretches, there are plenty of positives that signal the team’s growth and potential.
Here are three things the Knicks are doing right:
3. Increased pace
After ranking 25th in the league in PACE earlier this season, the Knicks have noticeably ramped up their tempo. Over their last 10 games, they’ve climbed to 16th in pace, reflecting quicker ball movement and faster transitions. Recent close games against teams like the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder have underscored the importance of this adjustment.
One area benefiting from the increased pace is their efficiency in transition. Although head coach Tom Thibodeau prefers more team-oriented basketball over iso-heavy plays, the Knicks have found success scoring without excessive ball movement. Despite ranking 28th in assist percentage, their assist-to-turnover ratio is 11th in the league, and their turnover percentage of 12.9 percent ranks sixth. By limiting mistakes and capitalizing on quick plays, the Knicks are finding ways to stay competitive.
2. Dominance on the glass
Rebounding has been a cornerstone of the Knicks’ identity, and they’ve excelled in this area recently. Outrebounding opponents in seven of their last 10 games, their aggressive approach to crashing the glass — especially on the offensive end — has been pivotal. Currently, the Knicks rank fifth in offensive rebounding percentage.
Recovering loose balls and boxing out effectively have also been major strengths. They sit sixth in total boxouts and seventh in loose balls recovered, emphasizing their hustle and physicality. By dominating the boards, the Knicks create second-chance opportunities and give themselves the time needed to set up their offense — a key to staying in close games.
1. The impact of Josh Hart
If there’s a poster child for hustle and grit, it’s Josh Hart. The Knicks’ Swiss Army knife has been invaluable, consistently impacting multiple facets of the game. Over the past 10 games, Hart has delivered one of his best stretches of the season, showcasing his versatility and determination.
Averaging 40.7 minutes per game — second only to Mikal Bridges on the team and league-wide—Hart is a workhorse. His numbers tell the story: 14.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game over the recent stretch. He’s also recorded seven double-doubles and two triple-doubles, tying him for fifth and second in the league in those categories, respectively.
Hart’s ability to make smart plays, recover loose balls, and stay active on both ends of the floor makes him one of the league’s most underrated players. His relentless energy and basketball IQ have been critical to the Knicks’ success this season.
While no team enjoys losing, the Knicks have laid a solid foundation of effort and resilience that bodes well for the rest of the season. With 12 of their next 14 games at home, the team has an excellent opportunity to regain momentum and spark another winning streak.