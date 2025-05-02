Knicks could be surprise players in a Giannis bidding war

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted walking with his family on a beautiful day in New York City. For the fan who caught it on video — and many others online — it came as a surprise. Just two days earlier, Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks had been eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

With his season over, the 29-year-old now faces a looming decision. Does he stay in Milwaukee and hope the franchise can retool around him? Or does he walk away from the legacy he’s built and seek a change of scenery?

Antetokounmpo still has two years remaining on his contract, meaning any move would need to come via trade. And what’s the asking price for one of the most dominant players of this generation? A two-time MVP, nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 NBA Champion — Giannis isn’t just a star; he’s a franchise-changing force.

If Milwaukee ever opens the door to offers, every team will call. Realistically, only a few will have the pieces — and the appeal — to pull it off.

The San Antonio Spurs, loaded with youth, could build a trio of Giannis, De’Aaron Fox, and Victor Wembanyama. The Thunder practically print first-round picks and have a deep, playoff-proven roster. Even the Brooklyn Nets, entering a rebuild, have labeled Giannis a “prime target.”

But let’s talk about that NYC sighting. It might not be a coincidence.

Giannis reportedly enjoys New York and owns multiple businesses in the area. What if the team in blue and orange made a move — bringing the next biggest star to the Empire State Building’s backyard?

Yes, the New York Knicks.

Fresh off a gritty first-round win over the Detroit Pistons, the Knicks now face the defending champion Boston Celtics. The starting lineup — Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Towns — is one of the most balanced in the league. But if they falter again against Boston, repeating a lopsided regular-season series, questions will come fast.

Would Thibodeau be on the hot seat? Is this current group enough? What's still missing?

The answer could be a deal for Giannis. A trade that not only places him in the world's most famous arena but puts him in the heart of a global market, just steps away from his business ventures.

What would it take for the Knicks to trade for Giannis?

With Giannis owed $54.1 million in 2025–26, the deal would require serious assets. Realistically, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and a top rookie (like Miles McBride or a 2025 first-rounder) would need to be the starting point. Add in multiple future picks, and the Bucks would at least have to listen.

It’s not just about logistics — it’s about timing. The Knicks have made the second round three straight years. They’re competitive. They're close. A move like this doesn’t come around often, and the front office knows it.

So maybe it won’t just be Giannis taking walks through Manhattan. Maybe soon, he’ll be putting up 30 and 15 inside Madison Square Garden.