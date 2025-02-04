Knicks take down West's elite, and it's time to rewrite the season's narrative
In a week filled with blockbuster trades, superstar shakeups, and rebuilding teams clearing house, the New York Knicks have quietly put together one of the most dominant five-game runs of the season. They took down the second, third, and fourth seeds in the Western Conference, proving they can not only compete with the league’s best — but beat them convincingly.
Despite their 33-17 record and No. 3 seed in the East, critics have questioned the Knicks’ legitimacy, pointing to their 0-5 record against top-four teams before January 10th. Losses to Boston, Oklahoma City and Cleveland fueled the perception that New York wasn’t built to compete with true contenders.
That narrative just got flipped upside down. Over their last five games, the Knicks rank top five in points, assists, steals, and field-goal percentage, dominating elite competition along the way.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Breaking down New York's statement wins
- Vs. Sacramento Kings (W, 23-point blowout) The Kings entered 10-2 in their last 12, but New York shut them down behind 25+ points each from Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson.
- Vs. Memphis Grizzlies (W, 37-point demolition) Facing the West’s No. 2 seed, the Knicks overwhelmed Memphis with a 52-point bench effort, showcasing their depth and two-way dominance.
- Vs. Denver Nuggets (W, 122-112) Despite Nikola Jokic seeking revenge after an earlier blowout loss, Jalen Brunson torched Denver for 30 points on 62.5 percent field-goal shooting, leading New York to another statement win.
- Vs. Houston Rockets (W, 42-point Brunson masterpiece) Missing OG Anunoby for the first time this season, the Knicks traded blows with Houston before finishing the job, as Brunson erupted for 42 points and 10 assists — sealing their fifth win in six games.
The road ahead: Can the Knicks keep this up?
With 32 games remaining, the Knicks still face elite competition — including three more matchups against Boston, two against Cleveland, and a showdown with the Luka Doncic-led Lakers.
The question is no longer if New York belongs in the contender conversation — it’s whether they can sustain this momentum and rewrite the narrative before the playoffs.
Time will tell — but if the last five games are any indication, the Knicks are far from done proving themselves in the East this year.