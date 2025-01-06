Why Tom Thibodeau needs to expand the Knicks rotation now more than ever
The New York Knicks have emerged as one of the NBA's most formidable teams this season, boasting a 24-12 record and holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Their recent nine-game winning streak, while criticized for coming against weaker opponents, still showcased their ability to dominate—a feat not easily achieved in today’s offense-heavy league.
However, their streak ended in dramatic fashion last Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who extended their own win streak to 14 games. The game, which pitted two of the league's hottest teams against one another, was a back-and-forth battle that revealed both the Knicks’ strengths and a glaring weakness that could hinder their postseason aspirations: bench scoring.
The Knicks' inability to generate offense from their second unit proved to be the difference against Oklahoma City. While the Thunder’s bench poured in 44 points, the Knicks managed just five—a staggering disparity. The lack of production forced all five Knicks starters to log 40 or more minutes, which led to fatigue and a noticeable drop in energy late in the game. As their legs tired, the team struggled to hit perimeter shots, finishing just 28.1% from beyond the arc compared to Oklahoma City’s blistering 51.9%.
The absence of Miles "Deuce" McBride, sidelined with a left hamstring injury, left head coach Tom Thibodeau without his primary scoring option off the bench. This void was felt again just 24 hours later in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, where the Knicks' bench was outscored 31-17. Once more, the starters logged heavy minutes and struggled to keep up defensively, leading to a 139-126 defeat.
Thibodeau’s reliance on his starters has long been a point of contention. Four Knicks players currently rank in the top seven for total minutes played, a workload that, while effective in the short term, could lead to burnout as the season progresses. These back-to-back losses serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of overextending the starting unit, especially against teams with deeper rotations.
Tom Thibodeau must deepen the Knicks rotation ASAP
For the Knicks to solidify themselves as true contenders, Thibodeau must address the team’s depth issues and distribute minutes more evenly. Several potential solutions could help alleviate the problem:
The Knicks’ G-League team boasts two standout performers who could inject much-needed energy and scoring into the bench. T.J. Warren: The veteran forward has been dominant, averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals on 52% shooting. His scoring ability and experience could provide a reliable spark off the bench. Though a rookie, Pacome Dadiet offers a versatile skill set, combining defensive prowess with offensive scoring. At 6’8”, he would add size and athleticism to the forward rotation, addressing a key area of need.
The Knicks are still awaiting clearance for Mitchell Robinson, whose presence would bolster the team’s interior defense and rebounding. While Robinson’s return won’t solve the bench scoring issue directly, it could allow for more flexibility in staggering minutes.
With the February trade deadline approaching, the Knicks could consider packaging assets to acquire a reliable bench scorer or versatile forward. Such a move would relieve pressure on the starters and give Thibodeau the depth he needs to navigate the grueling Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Knicks have proven they can compete with the league’s elite, but their reliance on a top-heavy rotation poses a serious threat to their long-term success. To maintain their position as one of the NBA’s best, changes need to be made—whether through internal adjustments or external acquisitions.
If Thibodeau can find the right balance between preserving his starters and maximizing his bench, the Knicks could transform from a formidable team to a truly feared contender in the East.