The Knicks suffer their worst loss of the season because of Tom Thibodeau

Amid the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments kicking off yesterday, the New York Knicks were once again on the road, facing the Charlotte Hornets. Coming off the second night of a back-to-back, the Knicks had to play without Mitchell Robinson, as the team has publicly stated he will not participate in back-to-back games this season.

The Knicks have struggled without captain Jalen Brunson in the lineup, failing to establish their identity within the rotation while key players have fallen into shooting slumps at the worst possible time. Entering last night, the Hornets held the third-worst record in the league at 17-51, seemingly giving New York a golden opportunity to bounce back into the win column.

What initially appeared to be an easy victory turned into a complete disaster, as the Knicks suffered an embarrassing 115-98 loss. From the opening minutes, it was evident that New York looked fatigued — not just in their poor shooting but in their body language. They didn’t look like they wanted to play, let alone even suit up, as they desperately needed extra rest.

Back-to-backs are intentionally grueling in today’s demanding NBA schedule, requiring teams to travel thousands of miles in just a few days. However, this wasn’t the first time New York faced such a challenge — it was their seventh back-to-back of the regular season. Their record in these situations now stands at 4-6, a mark that likely doesn’t surprise Knicks fans.

So why has New York struggled to execute in winnable games? The answer points squarely to one individual: Tom Thibodeau.

Tom Thibodeau is responsible for another huge Knicks loss

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Thibodeau has a well-documented history of sticking to a rigid rotation, relying heavily on a small group of players to deliver 48 minutes of the most intense basketball possible. Last night’s game against Charlotte was the latest example of why Thibodeau has earned a reputation for overplaying his starters and running an eight-man rotation on consecutive nights.

During the first quarter, Thibodeau didn’t make a single substitution, showcasing his lack of trust in the bench. The three bench players who eventually entered the game didn’t score a single basket until the closing minutes of the third quarter, leaving the overworked starters without the necessary support.

New York’s lack of self-awareness is becoming more detrimental than beneficial. The team has failed to make meaningful adjustments that would position them as true playoff contenders. Fans shouldn’t have to go on social media and beg for Moses Brown and T.J. Warren to be given minutes. Instead, the front office signed MarJon Beauchamp, Anton Watson, and P.J. Tucker — all of whom have been non-factors since their arrival.

Perhaps it’s simply too late for the Knicks to turn things around after a disappointing seven-game stretch without Brunson. With 13 games remaining, they cannot afford to slip further in the standings. At this point, surpassing Boston for the second seed seems unrealistic.

The real question remains: Can they rediscover their identity before it’s too late?