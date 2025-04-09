Koby Brea among star Kentucky Wildcats leaving after NCAA Tournament run

Mark Pope's first year as the head coach at Kentucky was objectively successful. Yes, they fell short in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and saw their SEC rival Florida Gators win the national championship. But the Wildcats overcame adversity and made noise

Kentucky reached its first Sweet 16 since 2019 and finished No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 poll. The program's achievements are even more impressive when you realize they did so with a brand-new roster. They're the only team in the past two decades to advance that deep in March Madness with zero returning points from the prior season (h/t CBS Sports).

Unfortunately, Pope and this Wildcats squad won't have the luxury of building continuity. Kentucky won't have at least seven members of the 2024-25 group. They're all seniors; six have exhausted their college eligibility, and one has taken his talents elsewhere.

The Wildcats are set to lose key back and frontcourt pieces, namely the players mentioned below.

Every Kentucky Wildcat leaving the program after NCAA Tournament run

7. Kerr Kriisa, G

Kriisa shocked many by committing to the Cincinnati Bearcats. He'll attend a fourth school in six years (Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Cincinnati). The 3-point marksman only appeared in nine contests before suffering a season-ending foot injury but wasn't much of a factor for the Wildcats.

With averages of 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes, Kriisa followed a breakout 2023-24 campaign with a career-worst year. His inefficient shooting splits (27.9 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from three) also left much to be desired.

6. Ansley Almonor, F

Almonor dominated the Northeast Conference (NEC) as a sophomore and junior at Fairleigh Dickinson but had a low-wattage role in his lone season at Kentucky. However, when given the chance, he proved himself to be a lethal weapon from beyond the arc.

Converting from downtown at a 56 percent rate on 3.6 nightly attempts in seven starts this year, Almonor spaced the floor for Pope's high-powered offense. But Pope will have to find another long-distance flamethrower.

5. Andrew Carr, F

Carr chose to play for Pope over Texas Tech and Villanova. While the Red Raiders had the last laugh by going one round further in the Big Dance, his decision was justified.

At Texas Tech, Carr would've played third fiddle to the dynamic frontcourt tandem of Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin and Darrion Williams. Not joining the other Wildcats (Villanova) was the right move, considering they missed the tourney entirely. Instead, he was a key contributor to Kentucky's terrific run.

4. Amari Williams, F

The Wildcats will undeniably miss Williams' interior presence on both ends of the floor. His versatile skill set doesn't grow on trees. Few big men rebound, defend and handle playmaking responsibilities in the way Pope entrusted him to do so. Kentucky's defense was its Achilles heel for much of the season, though not because of him -- he protected the rim at a high level.

3. Jaxson Robinson, G

After two years under Pope at BYU, Robinson followed Kentucky's new leader to Lexington. Doing so paid dividends for both of them. The latter posted the highest field goal and three-point percentages of his collegiate career (43.2 and 37.6, respectively), operating as a primary bucket-getter for the Wildcats.

A 'brutal collision' during a practice in February led to Robinson eventually undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. Albeit a tough pill to swallow, the Wildcats found a way to fill the scoring void created by his absence.

2. Lamont Butler, G

Yes, replicating Butler's on-court efforts as an elite defender and distributor will be challenging for Pope's Wildcats. Yet, finding someone who can assume his position as the pack leader is an even bigger issue.

Butler's voice carried weight in the Wildcats' locker room. The experience and pedigree he gained from an outstanding four-year stint at San Diego State wasn't overlooked by his peers. Kentucky leaned on the fifth-year senior after seeing him propel the Aztecs to two Sweet 16 trips and one national title appearance.

1. Koby Brea, G

Brea is the only Wildcat to crack FanSided's latest 2025 NBA Draft big board (No. 73). Following a solid season at Kentucky in which he led the SEC in three-point percentage (43.5), the Dayton transfer could be headed for the pros.

Whether Brea hears his name called on draft night(s) remains to be seen. Nonetheless, his knack for draining threes uber-efficiently in an era of basketball that emphasizes shooting bodes well for him. The two-time A-10 Sixth Man of the Year functioned similarly at Kentucky as a microwave bench scorer.