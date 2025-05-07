The Boston Celtics have listed Kristaps Porziņģis as PROBABLE ahead of Game 2 against the New York Knicks. Porziņģis was pulled from Game 1 at the 7:34 mark of the second quarter due to what the team described as a non-COVID illness. He attempted to rejoin the Celtics during halftime warm-ups but returned to the locker room and did not come back for the remainder of the game.

This update should have Celtics fans feeling optimistic, as Porziņģis’ absence proved crucial in the Knicks’ 20-point comeback midway through the third quarter. Boston was forced to rely on Luke Kornet, who got into early foul trouble, and Al Horford during the closing minutes. While Horford is a reliable backup center, he struggled defensively, allowing Jalen Brunson to hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Knicks a six-point lead.

In his limited 13 minutes of first-half action, Porziņģis went 0-for-4 from the field, adding four rebounds and one assist. Despite positioning himself in the low post and attempting shots that typically fall for him, he remained ineffective — likely due to the illness impacting his performance.

Despite winning the rebounding battle, Boston could have used Porziņģis down the stretch, as his presence under the basket typically deters Knicks players from attacking the rim. Earlier in the game, his perimeter defense forced switches that contributed to the Celtics’ initial offensive success. If he plays without a minutes restriction, expect a more aggressive approach from him on offense.

Kristaps Porziņģis isn't the only key Celtics injury update

The Celtics have also listed Sam Hauser as DOUBTFUL due to an ankle injury sustained in the closing seconds of the third quarter on an OG Anunoby 3-point attempt. Hauser had to be assisted off the court by the training staff and did not return. He played just four minutes, shooting 0-for-2 from beyond the arc. Hauser left the arena with his ankle wrapped and was later placed in a precautionary boot for added stability.

Boston’s depth will be further tested if Hauser is unavailable, shrinking their usual nine-man rotation to just eight players. Adding to the challenge, Jaylen Brown is not at full strength, dealing with a lingering bone bruise in his knee. As the Celtics aim to bounce back in Game 2, a stronger 3-point shooting performance could be key to tying the series at 1-1.