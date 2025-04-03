Kristian Campbell extension should get Cardinals fans even more excited about post-John Mozeliak era

The Boston Red Sox have put together an exciting last couple of months. In this time period, they've managed to land starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in a trade to be the team's new ace. Early during the regular season, Boston agreed to a contract extension with Crochet to keep the lefty atop their rotation for the next six seasons.

The next big move by Boston was the acquisition of Alex Bregman, but it wasn't just the signing of Bregman that was important. The fact that Boston was able to slot Bregman in at third base and Rafael Devers in the DH slot is huge because it leaves second base open for Kristian Campbell.

The Red Sox believe in Campbell so much that they recently inked him to an eight-year contract extension after playing only a handful of games at the big league level. The 22-year-old top prospect will now find himself comfortably in Boston's lineup, likely playing second base, for the next eight years before he hits the open market. This extension should have the Red Sox and their fanbase very excited.

But the Red Sox aren't the only team that has reason to be happy about this.

Kristian Campbell extension is good news for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are in their last year under the leadership of John Mozeliak. Mozeliak has become pretty disliked among the fan base after creating a pretty unfortunate situation with the roster over the last few years. Because of this, most of the St. Louis faithful is happy with his departure.

Replacing him is going to be former Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom. Bloom has a very solid track record in the front office and should bring a new mind to the front of things for the Cardinals. But why is the Campbell extension something that should excite Cardinals fans?

Because Bloom is the one who drafted Campbell for the Red Sox a few years ago. Under Bloom's leadership, the Red Sox were able to build one of the best farm systems in baseball with Campbell at the top of it. St. Louis is going to need this kind of leadership to get out of the hole Mozeliak has put them in.