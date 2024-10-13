Still preseason but Kyle Kuzma is already mentally in Cancun for All-Star Break
By Lior Lampert
Preseason is the time for players, coaches and teams to work out the kinks and mentally/physically prepare for the start of the upcoming year. However, it's also still considered the offseason, and some may not be dialed in quite yet -- like Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
The Wizards recently hosted the Toronto Raptors for an exhibition match, and Kuzma's head seemed to be in the clouds throughout the first half. He had numerous blunders, which created enough footage for someone on Reddit to compile a near-three-minute lowlight segment.
Kuzma was all over the place in the opening 24 minutes of action against the Raptors. He air-balled four shots and committed four turnovers. Moreover, the veteran wing unintentionally elbowed teammate Jordan Poole in the head when both attempted to corral a rebound. Overall, it was a sloppy stretch of basketball that should brace Wizards fans for another long season.
Kyle Kuzma is already mentally in Cancun for All-Star Break
Ultimately, Washington defeated the Raptors handily, and Kuzma finished with solid albeit inefficient numbers in the box score. Nonetheless, this wasn't a particularly encouraging performance from one of the more experienced members of the squad. As a one-time NBA champion entering his eighth year as a pro, showing this much rust less than two weeks before opening night is eye-opening.
Frankly, no one expects the Wizards to take the world by storm during the 2024-25 campaign (or anytime soon). As things stand, only the Brooklyn Nets have a lower expected win total. Regardless, Kuzma's struggles versus the Raptors won't instill any confidence and suggest the 29-year-old is already checked out.
As mentioned, it was a tale of two halves for Kuzma. Despite the extensive film of him stinking up the joint, he finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. His 41.1 field goal percentage and five turnovers weren't great, but the strong finish after a rough beginning is noteworthy.
Washington supporters can hang their hats on Kuzma bouncing back in the second half. But if he continues the high-variance, mistake-prone play, the Wizards will remain one of the worst franchises in the Association.