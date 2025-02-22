Kyle Kuzma might somehow end up being the most important trade deadline addition

In their first game after the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks finally got to see newly acquired Kyle Kuzma play with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for the first time. And if Kuzma plays like he did against Los Angeles all season, then what seemed like a questionable trade at the time, may turn into the most important trade deadline acquisition in the league.

When the Bucks finalized the trade, they sent Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards, who was their second-best player on their 2021 NBA Finals-winning team. Due to his constant injuries, the organization felt it was best that Kuzma, who is younger and has been healthier in recent years, would be better due to his availability.

In his first game with both superstars, he played lockdown defense on Kawhi Leonard in their 116-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He may be the most important addition if the trend continues.

Subscribe to the WhiteBoard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

How is Kyle Kuzma the most important trade deadline addition?

In their game against the Clippers, the Bucks outscored LA 36-21 in the fourth quarter, with Kuzma playing all 12 minutes and finishing with a +15 plus-minus in the quarter. He wasn't that successful because he carried the offense — scoring just two points — but because his defense was top-notch.

In the final six minutes, Kuzma impacted a play defensively on eight different occasions, whether it was forcing a tough shot, giving enough time for Brook Lopez to be a help side shot blocker, or taking someone out of rhythm.

With the Bucks being ranked No. 12 in defensive rating, Kuzma's aggression could lift them into the top 10, which would make them look much more like a contender. Even though Kuzma is not typically known for his defense, but if he can bring versatility to the Bucks, it would be a huge addition.

Before he played for the Wizards, Kuzma was the third-leading scorer for the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, a team that won the NBA Finals. A season in which the Lakers were the No. 3-ranked defensive team and the top defense the following season. When Kuzma isn't asked to carry such a heavy offensive load, he can give more effort on the other end.

He has found himself in a similar situation in Milwaukee. Behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard, he is — at best — the third scoring option, although he will have to do more in the regular season because of Bobby Portis' suspension. Since he also has great defenders around him, like Brook Lopez and Antetokounmpo, he can exert more effort on defense.

The most promising sign for the Bucks was that the majority of excellent defense came against Kawhi Leonard. Even with the injury history, when Leonard is healthy, he's still one of the best and most efficient scorers in the NBA. The fact that Leonard went 2-for-6 in the fourth quarter and 9-for-22 overall, was a testament to how great Kuzma defended him.

He doesn't need to be a lockdown defender every game, but if the trend of Kuzma making winning plays continues, he would be a lift for the Bucks chances of reaching the mountaintop once more.