Kyle Schwarber’s best season yet complicates Phillies extension plans

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their fourth consecutive game in a quiet 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It also marks the club's eighth loss of the past 10 contests and the biggest rut of what's been an otherwise promising 2025 MLB campaign. Meanwhile, DH Kyle Schwarber's rampage at the plate continues; he blasted a 414-foot home run in the first inning.

It was indeed a "Schwarbomb," as the Phillies' social media team calls it when the veteran slugger goes yard. Schwarber took a fastball over the middle from Andrew Heaney and sent it the other way for an opposite-field solo shot. This would normally be considered a positive thing, though Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski may feel differently, knowing he's losing negotiating leverage daily.

Kyle Schwarber's incredible season continues, and it's complicating matters for the Phillies

What do Dombrowski and the Phillies front office make of this? Schwarber is in the final season of the four-year, $79 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in 2022. But he seemingly saved his best for last and is posting career-best numbers in key metrics. His on-base/slugging percentage (.387 and .559, respectively) are at all-time highs while boasting the lowest strikeout rate (24.8 percent) we've seen from him.

The Phillies oddly opted not to extend Schwarber this past offseason, a decision that was questioned at the time and has aged poorly since. Moreover, there have reportedly been no signs that a deal is in the works, let alone imminent. Yet, Schwarber's price continues to increase, putting Dombrowski and Co. between a rock and a hard place.

Despite age and defensive concerns, Schwarber is likely to command a significant market in free agency this upcoming winter. He counteracts said issues with his role as a clubhouse leader and immense power from the batter's box. Several World Series contenders would chomp at the bit for a chance to add him, and the Phillies are gift-wrapping rival executives the opportunity.

For whatever reason(s), Schwarber ostensibly loves hitting in June, as we've gotten used to throughout his accomplished big-league career. He quickly reminded us of this in the first inning of Philadelphia's disappointing result in Pittsburgh, clobbering his 20th four-bagger of the season.