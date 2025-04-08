Kyle Tucker extension drama could kneecap the Cubs well before this offseason

All eyes are on Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and how he proceeds with superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker's looming free agency.

Surprisingly, the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed on a 14-year, $500 million contract extension. Their pact vaults Tucker to the top of next offseason's list of players slated to hit the open market. The Cubs slugger understands he's in line for a massive payday, though Chicago may not be the club to give into his demands.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts' adamance to build a cost-effective roster rather than splurging on talented players doesn't bode well for Tucker's long-term future in Chicago. Moreover, the unresolved situation further complicates matters for Hoyer, who's ostensibly fighting for his job.

Lingering Kyle Tucker extension drama puts Cubs at disadvantage

Tucker being locked up already would allow Hoyer to swing for the fences ahead of this year's trade deadline. After all, Chicago has several intriguing outfield prospects that could garner interest and net a solid return. But now, pulling that trigger on moves like this becomes tricky, especially with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki also nearing the expiration of their deals.

Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcántara and James Triantos (he's primarily operated as an infielder) are three of Chicago's top six prospects. While they headline a solid farm system, the Cubs have no place for them on the MLB roster as currently constructed. However, until Tucker's (and Happ/Suzuki's) situation is settled, Hoyer's hands are tied.

Yes, it's incredibly early in the 2025 campaign. But as of this writing, Baseball Reference gives the Cubs a 90.2 percent chance of reaching the postseason. Chicago also has a 14.8 percent chance of winning the World Series, the highest in baseball.

Tucker has been at the forefront of Chicago's early-season success. He leads the majors in WAR (1.1), runs (14), hits (17) and total bases (37). Plus, his five home runs, 16 RBIs and outstanding 1.165 OPS pace the National League.

With each passing day, Tucker's price tag increases, making Hoyer's decision-making process more complex. Meanwhile, Ricketts gets to sit back and count his money rather than re-investing for a better on-field product.