Kyle Tucker gives Cubs fans small glimmer of hope amid contract stalemate

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker this winter, they did so knowing there was a good chance he leaves for another time come the season's end. Tucker will be the class of the free-agent market, especially since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a lucrative extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tucker won't make Juan Soto money, but he'll test just how far teams will go to improve their roster. The odds of Tucker remaining in Chicago once seemed slim, but Cubs fans are doing thier best to turn that around.

Tucker told a local Chicago radio station that he often hears about his contract status from Cubs fans, and he doesn't mind it whatsoever.

"It's nice hearing it from the fans that they want me to stay with the team," Tucker said on ESPN Chicago. "I mean, all I try and do is go out there and win games."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kyle Tucker has been impressed by Cubs fans at Wrigley

Tucker stuck to the script. There's only so much he can say about his contract status without it being twisted either in or against his best interest. Tucker is also a notoriously quiet star. He prefers privacy, rather than the limelight, and his free agency chase is likely to mimic that.

All that being said, Cubs fans are doing everything they can from the stands. In the end it won't make too much of a difference, as Tucker will be cheered wherever he signs. But it cannot hurt that Tucker, regardless of his on-field performance (one would hope), is beloved in the Windy City.

Still, much like the New York Yankees learned with Juan Soto last season, there is only so much a fanbase can do to sway the inevitable. Tucker is going to test the free-agent market, and if there's anything we've learned about the Cubs latest pursuits, odds are they will be outbid. Will Tucker be willing to turn down eight figures just to play at Wrigley Field? Odds are that's not the case, especially since he's only been playing there for a year.

Baseball is a harsh business. Owners use the model to their advantage at every turn. When the shoe is on the other foot – like in this case with Tucker – the only ones hurt are the fans. Hopefully, Chicago has made an early impression.